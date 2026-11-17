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Picote, Portugal
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Architects: Cannatà & Fernandes
- Area: 1314 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:João Ferrand
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- Category: Apartments, Refurbishment
- Coordination: Fatima Fernandes, Michele Cannatà
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: GOP - João Sobreira
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: GOP - Raquel Fernandes
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: OHM - Fernando da Silva Gusmão
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: GOP - Raul Vasconcelos Bessa
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: INACOUSTICS - Octávio Inácio
- City: Picote
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Picote engineers' houses, built between 1954 and 1957, were designed by the young architect Manuel Nunes de Almeida (1924-2014) within the Projects Office of the Hidroeléctrica do Douro (HED) company. They are situated at an intermediate level between the Pousada building and the housing complex for specialized workers.