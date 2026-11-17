© João Ferrand

+ 18

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Apartments, Refurbishment

Coordination: Fatima Fernandes, Michele Cannatà

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: GOP - João Sobreira

Engineering & Consulting > Other: GOP - Raquel Fernandes

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: OHM - Fernando da Silva Gusmão

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: GOP - Raul Vasconcelos Bessa

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: INACOUSTICS - Octávio Inácio

City: Picote

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Picote engineers' houses, built between 1954 and 1957, were designed by the young architect Manuel Nunes de Almeida (1924-2014) within the Projects Office of the Hidroeléctrica do Douro (HED) company. They are situated at an intermediate level between the Pousada building and the housing complex for specialized workers.