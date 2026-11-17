Forside - Fossesholm Herregård a part of Front page - Buskerudmuseene. Image © Stefano Graziani

The National Museum of Norway has announced Painted Matter as the title of Norway's contribution to the 20th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place from May 8 to November 21, 2027. Developed by Oslo-based practice Kastler Skjeseth Architects, the exhibition will be presented at the Nordic Pavilion and will explore the role of traditional decorative painting techniques in contemporary architecture, with a focus on material use, architectural expression, and sustainability. The Nordic Pavilion, designed by Norwegian architect Sverre Fehn, is jointly owned by Norway, Sweden, and Finland. For the 2027 edition, the National Museum of Norway is responsible for organizing the Nordic contribution on behalf of Moderna Museet in Stockholm and the Architecture and Design Museum in Helsinki.

The exhibition takes decorative painting as its starting point, looking at techniques such as graining, marbling, and wood staining. Historically, these methods were used to imitate materials that were not readily available locally, allowing craftspeople to give wood and other common surfaces the appearance of more expensive materials. In Norway, for instance, wooden interiors could be painted to resemble marble, reflecting the exchange of craft techniques and aesthetic influences across different regions.

Through these practices, Painted Matter will examine the relationship between traditional craftsmanship and contemporary approaches to construction. The exhibition connects the reuse of existing materials and the consideration of material life cycles with renewed interest in ornament, historical references, and architectural expression. It also considers how decorative painting can transform existing surfaces without requiring the introduction of new materials, bringing traditional techniques into discussions around material scarcity and environmental awareness. The project will further investigate questions of authenticity and material value. Although decorative painting creates surfaces that imitate other materials, the techniques themselves require specialized knowledge and craftsmanship. The exhibition will explore how these distinctions inform perceptions of authenticity and status in architecture, including how the value assigned to materials changes over time.

As part of the exhibition, Italian photographer Stefano Graziani will document decorative painting in traditional Norwegian buildings, covering historical examples, contemporary interpretations, and preserved fragments of this craft tradition. The project will also involve five second-year students from Hjerleid Craft School in Dovre, Norway, which offers training in traditional decorative painting. Drawing on Norwegian and Italian craft traditions, the students will develop architectural surfaces using these techniques as part of their coursework and participate in the installation's realization in Venice.

Kastler Skjeseth Architects was commissioned by the National Museum in March 2026 to develop Norway's contribution to the Biennale. Founded in 2015 by architects Amandine Kastler and Erlend Skjeseth, the practice works across architecture, teaching, and research, focusing on the transformation of existing buildings and the reinterpretation of historical references. Its recent projects include the renovation and extension of Nettas Hus, a 1920s institutional building in Dypvåg, Norway, where new functions and additions were developed in relation to the existing structure and regional building traditions.

The 2027 Venice Architecture Biennale will be curated by Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu, founders of Amateur Architecture Studio in Hangzhou. Other recently announced national contributions include the United States' Earth Craft, exploring earthen materials and traditional building knowledge; South Korea's Catabolism, examining urban shrinkage and demographic change; and Luxembourg's Excess! On the Overconsumption of Living Space, addressing inequalities in the distribution and use of housing.