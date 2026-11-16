Brazil in Focus: This Month in Architecture, Cultural Heritage and Climate Resilience

Território-parque by Fernando Maculan e Mariza Machado Coelho (MACh Arquitetos) e Edgar Mazo e Sebastian Mejía (Connatural y Paisaje). Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Architecture in Brazil this month brings questions of cultural identity, environmental resilience, and the relationship between architecture and territory into focus. Across the country, recent developments reflect different ways of understanding and responding to the conditions that shape the built environment, from the role of architecture in preserving collective memory to the challenges of adapting cities to environmental change. From cultural and public projects to heritage initiatives and new institutional developments, this month's selection explores how architecture responds to the evolving needs and identities of places and the communities that inhabit them.

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The XIV Ibero-American Biennial in Brasília: Caring for Life Through Architecture and Urbanism

The XIV Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism (BIAU) brought its 2026 edition to Brasília under the theme "Cuidar la Vida" (Caring for Life), placing the relationship between architecture, territory, and living conditions at the center of its program. Organized around four themes -water, vegetation, housing, and communities- the biennial brought together debates, exhibitions, lectures, and tours, while reflecting on Brasília's urban history and the tensions between modernist planning, territorial transformation, and contemporary living conditions. The edition recognized twelve works across its Projects and Publications categories, alongside five honorable mentions in the Projects category. The selected works addressed issues including access to housing, community life, environmental challenges, and the integration of natural systems into the built environment. Running from November 3 to 6, the program included exhibitions and discussions across venues such as SESI Lab, the University of Brasília, and the Teatro Nacional Cláudio Santoro.

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Climate Resilience and Modern Architecture: Revisiting Brazil's Urban and Cultural Contexts

The relationship between architecture, environmental conditions, and local identity also emerged through two stories examining different ways the built environment responds to its context. More than two years after the May 2024 floods in Rio Grande do Sul, the ongoing reconstruction of Porto Alegre and Cruzeiro do Sul raises questions about the long-term resilience of Brazilian cities and the extent to which rebuilding can address the planning decisions that contributed to their vulnerability. While Porto Alegre is strengthening its existing flood protection and drainage infrastructure, Cruzeiro do Sul is taking a different approach by relocating the severely affected Passo de Estrela neighborhood to higher ground. These contrasting strategies bring attention to the role of nature-based solutions, more adaptable urban planning, and the preservation of social networks in shaping recovery beyond the replacement of damaged buildings.

Questions of context and continuity also inform a retrospective on the work of architect Francisco de Assis Couto Reis (1926–2011), whose centenary was marked in October. Working primarily in Salvador, Bahia, Assis Reis developed an architectural language that connected modernist principles with local climatic, geographical, and cultural conditions, spanning projects from the headquarters of the São Francisco Hydroelectric Company (CHESF) to residential buildings and urban renewal proposals. The recent donation of his archive, comprising more than 3,000 items, to Casa da Arquitectura in Portugal further creates an opportunity to examine his design process and the broader contribution of his work to Brazilian modern architecture.

Featured Projects

Located at the site of the 2019 Córrego do Feijão dam collapse in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, the Brumadinho Memorial by Gustavo Penna Arquiteto e Associados commemorates the 272 victims and provides a place for remembrance, reflection, and collective mourning. Developed in collaboration with the victims' families, the 1,220-square-meter project organizes its spaces along a 230-meter path excavated into the terrain, connecting the entrance pavilion to a lookout overlooking the transformed landscape. Concrete incorporating pigment from mining waste, carefully framed natural light, and a reflecting pool shape the visitor experience, while 272 yellow ipê trees honor each life lost. Opened to the public in 2025, the memorial brings architecture, landscape, and personal histories together to preserve memory and address the consequences of the tragedy.

Located in the rural area of Princesa Isabel, in the Paraíba hinterland, Sertão Block and Amparo House by Asa Arquitetos responds to the site's topography, climate, and landscape. Completed in 2026, the 622-square-meter residence is organized into independent volumes connected by verandas, courtyards, and terraces, drawing on the spatial principles of traditional rural estates. Large openings, hollow brick elements, and deep roof overhangs support natural ventilation and solar protection, while natural stone, wood, and ceramic bricks establish a material connection with the region. Built directly on a rocky outcrop, the separate Sertão Block functions as a private lookout over the surrounding landscape. The project reinterprets regional building practices through a contemporary approach to site, materiality, and climate.

Located on the urban fringe of the Córrego Grande hills in Florianópolis, the Veras Cultural Center by Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados brings together cultural, educational, and environmental activities within a 1,100-square-meter building. Completed in 2023, the project is organized vertically to accommodate shared programs, including exhibition spaces, open studios, workshops, a restaurant, a market, and a rooftop community garden. Its concrete structure, exposed brick surfaces, and carefully positioned openings establish a relationship with the surrounding green areas while responding to the western sun. Conceived as a platform for community exchange, the center supports access to art and environmental education, bringing different forms of knowledge and cultural practices into a shared setting.

On the Radar

UNESCO Adds Three Brazilian Sites of Slavery Remembrance to Its International Memory Network

UNESCO has included three Brazilian sites in its Network of Historic and Memorial Sites Related to Slavery and the Slave Trade: Valongo Wharf in Rio de Janeiro, Sociedade Protetora dos Desvalidos in Salvador, and Serra da Barriga in União dos Palmares, Alagoas. The recognition highlights places that preserve different aspects of Afro-Brazilian history, from one of the Americas' principal landing points for enslaved Africans to a historic Black civil institution and the territory of Quilombo dos Palmares, an important center of resistance to slavery. Established in 2024, the network promotes the preservation and interpretation of sites associated with slavery through education, research, and international cooperation, connecting historic places with contemporary discussions on cultural heritage, collective memory, and the recognition of Black history.

Yuri Vital Arquiteto Wins Competition for UFC Arts and Culture Center in Fortaleza, Brazil

São Paulo-based practice Yuri Vital Arquiteto has won the national architecture competition for the Arts, Culture and Events Center at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) in Fortaleza, with a proposal selected from 64 submissions. Announced on November 5, 2026, the preliminary winning design will occupy the site of the former São Pedro Building, connecting the new facility to the university's Iracema Campus. The approximately 11,000-square-meter, 14-story complex is planned to accommodate a cinema, exhibition spaces, a library, multipurpose rooms, and a performance hall. At ground level, the proposal introduces a public square with shaded pathways and spaces for gathering, while terraces, a rooftop garden, and an open-air amphitheater extend the cultural program into the urban landscape. The design also references the site's memory through a tribute to artist Sérvulo Esmeraldo.

This article is part of our Regional Focus series, bringing together recent architecture news, projects, and emerging developments from across Brazil. Explore more architecture news and projects from the region on ArchDaily.