© Jorge Franganillo via Wikipedia under CC BY-2.0

In the center of Bucharest, about a kilometer and a half from the Old Town, stands the world's heaviest building. The Palace of Parliament, the seat of Romania's legislature, occupies Dealul Arsenalului, a hill at the western end of Bulevardul Unirii. This straight avenue crosses the city centre from east to west for roughly three kilometers, passing through Piața Unirii, before ending in front of the palace's main façade, which rises 84 metres in stepped tiers of stone.

The palace began as the House of the Republic, the centerpiece of the civic center that Nicolae Ceaușescu set in motion after the 1977 earthquake under the name Victory of Socialism. The avenue and building belong to that single project, for which several square kilometers of the existing city were cleared, among them the quarter that stood on the hill. Construction started on June 25, 1984, in years of food rationing and power cuts, with nearly 20,000 workers on site in three shifts under a chief architect, Anca Petrescu. The building was about sixty percent complete when the regime fell in December 1989. Parliament moved in during the following decade, and the palace now also holds the Constitutional Court, the Legislative Council and, since 2004, the National Museum of Contemporary Art.

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