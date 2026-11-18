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Nantes, France
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Architects: Dominique Coulon & associés
- Area: 3720 m²
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Photographs:Eugeni Pons
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Lead Architect: Dominique Coulon
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Elementary & Middle School
- Project Supervision: Hannes Libis
- Assistant Architects: Mathilde Blum, Ariane Azuelos
- Worksite Supervision: Farlab Architectes
- Landscape Design: Bruno Kubler
- Fluids Engineering: SOLARES BAUEN
- Economics: E3 Économie
- Kitchens: ES Services Énergétiques, Equipservice
- Contracting Owner: Nantes City Hall
- Inspection: Veritas
- Health And Safety Coordination: BTP Consultants
- Aluminium Work: Atlantique Ouverture
- Cladding: Soprema
- Lining And Completition: MGP
- Woodworks: Atelier Menuiserie Heulinois
- Locks: Juignet
- Lift: CFA
- City: Nantes
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. To develop its neighbourhoods, the city of Nantes decided to build seven new primary schools and renovate 27 of its existing ones. The city entrusted Dominique Coulon & associés with the task of revamping two of them.