Hikma Community Complex / Mariam Issoufou Architects, Studio Chahar | Niger. Image © James Wang

The Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture has announced the winners of its fifth cycle (2023–2026), recognizing five projects in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Oman, Niger, and Indonesia, alongside two Special Recognition Award recipients: the Mohammed bin Salman Project for Developing Historic Mosques in Saudi Arabia and Djamaâ El-Djazaïr (Great Mosque of Algiers) in Algeria. Established in 2011, the international award recognizes contemporary mosque designs that respond to changing community needs while maintaining a connection to the architectural heritage and principles of Islamic architecture.

How can mosque architecture embrace contemporary challenges while preserving its spiritual, cultural, and social significance? This question lies at the center of the fifth cycle, themed The Living Mosque, which seeks to revive the mosque's original role as an urban center closely connected to its community's everyday life. Beyond its primary function as a place of worship, the mosque is understood as a setting for social interaction, education, cultural identity, and public life. This perspective reflects the award's broader ambition to encourage architectural approaches that connect traditional values with contemporary design and construction. As explained by the award's founder, Sheikh Abdullatif Al Fozan: