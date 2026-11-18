First Prize Winner: Pluvia / Daniele Carlini, Il Prisma srl, Italy. Image Courtesy of Buildner

Buildner has announced the results of Rome Rain Rooms, an international architecture ideas competition inviting designers to reconsider the relationship between rainfall, public space, and the historic city of Rome. The challenge explored how a small urban pavilion could transform water from a resource typically channelled out of sight into an active part of civic life.

Rome's aqueducts, fountains, baths, and courtyards have long placed water at the centre of its architectural identity. Against a backdrop of hotter summers, extended dry periods, and intense rainstorms, the competition asked participants to develop a contemporary response that could provide shade, cooling, shelter, and opportunities for public gathering.

The brief called for a lightweight, reversible intervention capable of collecting and storing at least five cubic metres of rainwater during a storm. Participants could select a specific site within Rome or propose a modular pavilion adaptable to different urban settings. Rainwater collection, storage, and reuse were to be integrated into the architecture and made perceptible through movement, sound, light, or material.