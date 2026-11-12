BALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas]

© BALSA Team

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Transportation

Technical Team: Jorge Soria, Victor Ramos, Rosa Souza, Daniel Carrasco

Project Management: Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. Amazonian living is characterized by the geographical dispersion of its communities and high territorial mobility. In the Peruvian low jungle, river transport is the main connection between riverside populations, but long travel times and high costs make accessing basic services difficult. Furthermore, the small size of many communities limits the state's capacity to provide permanent infrastructure for healthcare, education, identity registration, and other essential services. Consequently, the Amazon region concentrates some of the lowest indicators in the country regarding access to education, healthcare services, and development opportunities.