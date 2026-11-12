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BALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas]

BALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas] - Image 2 of 15BALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas] - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas] - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, ForestBALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas] - Interior Photography, Wood, DeckBALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas] - More Images+ 10

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Mixed Use Architecture, Transportation
Peru
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BALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas] - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© BALSA Team

Text description provided by the architects. Amazonian living is characterized by the geographical dispersion of its communities and high territorial mobility. In the Peruvian low jungle, river transport is the main connection between riverside populations, but long travel times and high costs make accessing basic services difficult. Furthermore, the small size of many communities limits the state's capacity to provide permanent infrastructure for healthcare, education, identity registration, and other essential services. Consequently, the Amazon region concentrates some of the lowest indicators in the country regarding access to education, healthcare services, and development opportunities.

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CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas]
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationPeru

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Cite: "BALSA (Self-Sufficient Boat for Laboratories and Services in the Amazon) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas]" [BALSA (Bote Autosuficiente para Laboratorios y Servicios en la Amazonía) / CASA [Ciudades Auto Sostenibles Amazónicas]] 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188558/balsa-self-sufficient-boat-for-laboratories-and-services-in-the-amazon-casa-ciudades-auto-sostenibles-amazonicas> ISSN 0719-8884

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© BALSA Team

BALSA（亚马逊实验室与服务自给自足式船艇）/ CASA [亚马逊自可持续城市]

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