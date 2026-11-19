Aerial View Courtesy of Turath: Architecture & Urban Design Consultants

What does it mean to encounter another living subject through architecture? The experience of observing wildlife is often understood in terms of proximity: how close we can get, how clearly we can see, and how much of an animal's world we are able to enter. Yet the desire to encounter wildlife also depends on maintaining a distance. Animals inhabit environments that are not organized around human presence, and their experience of these environments cannot be fully understood from the observer's position. Between the desire to see and the need to preserve lies a more complicated relationship, one that architecture is increasingly required to negotiate.

At Shomari Wild Reserve in Jordan, the visitor center offers an opportunity to examine this relationship. Designed by Turath for the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN), the building is more than a facility within a protected landscape. Its spatial organisation, viewing tunnels and relationship with the surrounding terrain establish particular conditions through which visitors encounter the reserve and wildlife.

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