Sydney’s Powerhouse Parramatta Museum and Bratislava’s Winter Harbour Redevelopment: This Week’s Review

ABARI, Moth travels around Nepal exploring different terrain and weaving culture as part of Weaving Spaces. Image © Rachita Salabh

This week's stories focus on cultural architecture and the ways museums, art institutions, and public venues are being designed, expanded, and adapted. Across different cities, new projects bring together exhibition spaces, educational programmes, and areas for public activity, while existing buildings take on new cultural uses. From Sydney and Sharjah to Miami and Dubai, the projects reflect a range of approaches to creating and extending spaces for art and culture, with attention to their programmes, audiences, and connections to the surrounding urban environment.

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Cultural Institutions and New Public Destinations

The opening of major cultural institutions this week highlights the role of architecture in expanding access to art, education, and public programming while contributing to broader urban development. In Sydney, Moreau Kusunoki and Genton's Powerhouse Parramatta Museum has opened as a major cultural destination in Western Sydney, bringing together exhibition spaces, educational facilities, and public programs within one of Australia's largest cultural infrastructure projects. In Sharjah, the third edition of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial has announced its opening programme, bringing together 35 participants through performances, film screenings, lectures, and discussions under the theme Architecture Otherwise: Building Civic Infrastructure for Collective Futures. Meanwhile, in New Mexico, Multistudio and Design Plus Architects' Literacy Institute is preparing to open in December, introducing an educational environment that combines flexible learning spaces, recreational facilities, and community areas to accommodate different approaches to literacy and learning.

Expanding Museums and Reimagining Existing Buildings

New cultural projects and institutional expansions also demonstrate how architecture can support evolving forms of public engagement. In Miami, Gensler has been appointed to lead the renovation and expansion of the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Miami)'s second building in the Design District. Scheduled to open in late 2027, the project will add 30,000 square feet of space, doubling the museum's existing facilities through eight galleries, educational spaces, and a flexible venue for public programming. In Dubai, Johannesburg- and London-based architect Sumayya Vally of Counterspace has unveiled plans for the Elie Khouri Art Foundation's permanent home, her first permanent project in the United Arab Emirates. Scheduled to open in late 2028, the project will transform an existing villa in Jumeirah 1 into a contemporary art institution, combining exhibition galleries, educational spaces, pavilions, and gardens while retaining elements of the property's domestic character.

On the Radar

KCAP Places Second in Competition for Bratislava's Winter Harbour Redevelopment

KCAP has received second place in the international competition for the redevelopment of Bratislava's Winter Harbour, organized by the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava on behalf of the Port Authority and the city. Selected from 123 entries, the proposal transforms the 45-hectare former industrial harbour into a mixed-use district with approximately 10,400 homes, 5,800 workplaces, and three new parks, while reopening five kilometres of the Danube waterfront to public access. Titled The Living Waterfront, the masterplan retains the site's industrial heritage, including historic cranes, railway tracks, warehouses, and the 1904 pumping station, integrating them into new public spaces and cultural facilities. The proposal also prioritizes pedestrian and cycling routes and introduces a flood-responsive landscape strategy that allows 17.7 hectares of the waterfront to remain floodable. First place was awarded to Hosoya Schaefer Architects, with Cobe taking third place.

Populous to Develop Masterplan for London Stadium and Surrounding Area

London Stadium has appointed Populous as Lead Consultant to develop a spatial strategy for the stadium and its surrounding site within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The study will examine potential leisure and mixed-use developments, including entertainment facilities, hotels, hospitality, conference spaces, and food and beverage venues. It will also consider improvements to the site's public spaces, landscape, and connections with the surrounding park and neighbourhoods. Building on feasibility work completed in 2024, the commission will bring together design, planning, operational, and commercial considerations, with Populous working alongside the London Borough of Newham to establish a framework for potential future development.

MoMA, Centre Pompidou, and M+ Establish International Cultural Alliance

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, Centre Pompidou in Paris, and M+ in Hong Kong have announced a new cultural alliance to expand collaboration across exhibitions, public programmes, curatorial research, and conservation. Formalized through an agreement signed on October 30, 2026, the partnership will connect the three institutions while allowing each to retain its independence and identity. Together, the museums serve approximately 10 million in-person visitors annually and reach 125 million people online. Planned initiatives include jointly organized exhibitions, long-term loans, shared research, and expanded access to their collections of modern and contemporary art, creating new opportunities for international exchange across three continents.

This article is part of our new This Week in Architecture series, bringing together featured articles this week and emerging stories shaping the conversation right now. Explore more architecture news, projects, and insights on ArchDaily.