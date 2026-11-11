Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

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Bezerros, Brazil
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Architects: Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 459 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Walter Dias
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Manufacturers: Aled Iluminação, Preparo Decor
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Pablo Patriota, Cléber Cabral
- Project Team: Mariana Lopes, Andressa Collin, Renata Brito, Sergio Amaral, Arthur Holanda, Naiely Vitória, Kauanny Vittória, Dalila Giovana, Vitória Gomes
- Landscaping: Verd'fica
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nordestaço, HJCL Humberto Cunha Lima
- City: Bezerros
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The most challenging lots are my best friends. In my view of the design craft, challenges naturally lead to solutions. The difficult topography of the terrain in Serra Negra, in Bezerros, Pernambuco, the giant boulder embedded in it, the trees that had to be preserved, the clearing where I could place the construction, and the best views all guided how the project should take shape.