Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

© Walter Dias

+ 21

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Pablo Patriota, Cléber Cabral

Project Team: Mariana Lopes, Andressa Collin, Renata Brito, Sergio Amaral, Arthur Holanda, Naiely Vitória, Kauanny Vittória, Dalila Giovana, Vitória Gomes

Landscaping: Verd'fica

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nordestaço, HJCL Humberto Cunha Lima

City: Bezerros

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The most challenging lots are my best friends. In my view of the design craft, challenges naturally lead to solutions. The difficult topography of the terrain in Serra Negra, in Bezerros, Pernambuco, the giant boulder embedded in it, the trees that had to be preserved, the clearing where I could place the construction, and the best views all guided how the project should take shape.