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Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Image 2 of 26Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Image 3 of 26Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, DeckCasa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony, Deck, BeamCasa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 21

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Bezerros, Brazil
  • Architects: Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  459
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Walter Dias
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aled Iluminação, Preparo Decor
  • Coordination: Pablo Patriota, Cléber Cabral
  • Project Team: Mariana Lopes, Andressa Collin, Renata Brito, Sergio Amaral, Arthur Holanda, Naiely Vitória, Kauanny Vittória, Dalila Giovana, Vitória Gomes
  • Landscaping: Verd'fica
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nordestaço, HJCL Humberto Cunha Lima
  • City: Bezerros
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados - Image 7 of 26
© Walter Dias

Text description provided by the architects. The most challenging lots are my best friends. In my view of the design craft, challenges naturally lead to solutions. The difficult topography of the terrain in Serra Negra, in Bezerros, Pernambuco, the giant boulder embedded in it, the trees that had to be preserved, the clearing where I could place the construction, and the best views all guided how the project should take shape.

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Cite: "Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados" [Casa Fogo / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados] 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188433/casa-fogo-pablo-patriota-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Walter Dias

火之家 / Pablo Patriota Arquitetos Associados

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