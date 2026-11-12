  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic

Subscriber Access

Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic

6:24
6:24

Written by

The Dominican Republic occupies the eastern portion of Hispaniola, an island in the Greater Antilles of the Caribbean that it shares with neighbouring Haiti. On the Dominican Republic's southern coast, at the mouth of the Ozama River, stands Santo Domingo, the country's capital and the first permanent European settlement in the Americas. This distinction has earned Santo Domingo the title of "Ciudad Primada", or First City, as well as a UNESCO World Heritage listing, for being one of the earliest records of how Europeans first approached the organization of urban settlements in the New World.

The story of this city actually begins with Christopher Columbus himself. During his second voyage to America in 1493, Columbus learned that "Fuerte de la Navidad" (Nativity Fort), founded a year earlier, had been destroyed following a conflict with the local Taíno population. This led to the settlement's relocation to La Isabela, on Hispaniola's northeastern coast, in 1494. However, following the discovery of gold deposits along the island's southern coast, a new settlement was established in 1496: Santo Domingo, on the eastern bank of the Ozama River, founded by Columbus's brother Bartholomew Columbus.

Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic - Image 2 of 9Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic - Image 3 of 9Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic - Image 4 of 9Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic - Image 5 of 9Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic - More Images+ 4

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Before the Urban Grid: The Colonial City of Santo Domingo in Dominican Republic" 12 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188352/before-the-urban-grid-the-colonial-city-of-santo-domingo-in-dominican-republic> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Aerial photo of Plaza Colon in Santo domingo. Image © Robert Vasquez via Shutterstock

城市网格之前：多米尼加共和国圣多明各殖民城

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags