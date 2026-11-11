Cultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects

© Miran Kambič

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Category: Community Center, Renovation, Cultural Center

Project Team: Rok Dolinšek, Andrej Gregorič, Janez Martinčič, Matej Krajnc, Lucija Pretković, Juan Pablo Orbea, Anamarija Verlič

Client: Community Stara Fužina, Municipality Bohinj

General Contractor : GGD d.d.

City: Stara Fužina

Country: Slovenia

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A HOUSE BUILT BY ITS COMMUNITY Villagers and the wider local community built the cultural center in Stara Fužina in 1983 through contributions of income, materials, knowledge, and labor. The need for a shared cultural space dates back to the years after the Second World War, when the village created a temporary hall and stage in the former Zois manor. The new cultural center later provided a permanent setting for events, gatherings, and public life. Its significance therefore comes not only from the building itself, but also from the way the community created and used it over several decades. The renovation continues this principle. The existing house remains the framework for collective activity while adapting to contemporary forms of work, gathering, and cultural production.