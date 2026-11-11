  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Slovenia
  5. Cultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects

Cultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects

Cultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteCultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects - Image 3 of 46Cultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects - Interior PhotographyCultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, ChairCultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects - More Images+ 41

Curated by Nina Vuga

Community Center, Renovation, Cultural Center
Stara Fužina, Slovenia
  • Project Team: Rok Dolinšek, Andrej Gregorič, Janez Martinčič, Matej Krajnc, Lucija Pretković, Juan Pablo Orbea, Anamarija Verlič 
  • Client: Community Stara Fužina, Municipality Bohinj
  • General Contractor : GGD d.d.
  • City: Stara Fužina
  • Country: Slovenia
More SpecsLess Specs
Cultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Miran Kambič

A HOUSE BUILT BY ITS COMMUNITY Villagers and the wider local community built the cultural center in Stara Fužina in 1983 through contributions of income, materials, knowledge, and labor. The need for a shared cultural space dates back to the years after the Second World War, when the village created a temporary hall and stage in the former Zois manor. The new cultural center later provided a permanent setting for events, gatherings, and public life. Its significance therefore comes not only from the building itself, but also from the way the community created and used it over several decades. The renovation continues this principle. The existing house remains the framework for collective activity while adapting to contemporary forms of work, gathering, and cultural production.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OFIS Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentRenovationCultural CenterSlovenia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentRenovationCultural CenterSlovenia
Cite: "Cultural and Community Center Stara Fužina / OFIS Architects" 11 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188337/cultural-and-community-center-stara-fuzina-ofis-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags