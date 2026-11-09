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Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos

Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos - Image 2 of 31Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos - Image 3 of 31Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos - Image 4 of 31Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos - Image 5 of 31Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos - More Images+ 26

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Visitor Center, Mixed Use Architecture
Capilla de Guadalupe, Mexico
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Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos - Image 2 of 31
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a ridge at the boundary between an agave landscape and an oak forest in the highlands of Jalisco, the project stems from the concept of the traditional Mexican house and its central courtyard. Eight volumes are connected by a portico and surround a central courtyard filled with water, resulting in a horseshoe-shaped floor plan that opens on one side to establish an intimate dialogue between the building and the landscape.

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Elías Rizo Arquitectos
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLearningMexico

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SteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLearningMexico
Cite: "Visitor Center at La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos" [Centro de Visitantes en La Hacienda Clase Azul / Elías Rizo Arquitectos] 09 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1188331/visitor-center-at-la-hacienda-clase-azul-elias-rizo-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© César Béjar

Clase Azul 庄园游客中心 / Elías Rizo Arquitectos

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