Lacaton & Vassal Receives the 2027 Charlotte Perriand Award

18 logements, Rixheim (Mulhouse), France. Image Courtesy of Philippe Ruault

Pritzker Prize laureates Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal have been announced as the recipients of the 2027 Le Prix Charlotte Perriand. Organized annually by the Créateurs Design Awards (CDA), the prize recognizes practitioners whose contributions have advanced architecture and design through a peer-led voting process. For its eighth edition, the organization highlighted the work of the French architectural studio as a demonstration of "how the adaptation of existing structures can improve living conditions while preserving resources and architectural heritage." Previous recipients of the prize include Xu Tiantian; Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa; Frida Escobedo; and Jeanne Gang.

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Across 15 categories and two Legacy Awards, the Créateurs Design Awards program recognizes achievements in architecture, interior design, product design, curation, photography, journalism, digital art and related disciplines. This year, Lacaton & Vassal will be honored alongside Kengo Kuma, recipient of the Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award 2027, with both distinctions bearing the names of influential French women whose work helped shape modern architecture and design. The Charlotte Perriand prize recognizes the duo's contribution to contemporary architecture "and their commitment to improving the quality of everyday life through the transformation and preservation of existing buildings."

The Award highlighted the care and imagination with which Lacaton & Vassal approach the places people call home, adding that their architecture shows how much can be gained by understanding what is already there. The practice was founded in 1989, after Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal finished their studies at the École Nationale Supérieure d'Architecture de Bordeaux. Notable works include the transformation of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris (2002 and 2012), the Nantes School of Architecture (2009), and the Cité du Grand Parc housing transformation in Bordeaux, completed with Frédéric Druot and Christophe Hutin, which shows how small, singular operations can have a significant infrastructural impact.

Charlotte Perriand's tireless pursuit of comfort, well-being, and the pleasure of the inhabitant and of everyday life, her modernity, and her political commitment to exposingpoor housing conditions and to transmission and education remain profoundly relevant todayand are a source of inspiration. Her manifest spirit of openness and freedom touches usdeeply. We are very happy to receive this distinction. — Architects Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal

In the CDA's words, Lacaton & Vassal has "advanced an architectural approach grounded in spatial generosity, environmental responsibility and respect for the people who inhabit buildings" for more than three decades. The prize will be presented at a ceremony on January 16, 2027, at the Shangri-La Paris. Submissions for the 2027 Créateurs Design Awards remain open across 15 categories, with the deadline extended to November 22, 2026. The announcement adds to other recent recognitions worldwide, including Farshid Moussavi's 2026 Soane Medal for her contributions to architectural practice, history and theory, and Daniel Libeskind's 2026 Praemium Imperiale for Architecture. The second edition of the ArchDaily Student Project Awards is also now open for submissions, asking students around the world one question: What can architecture enable in the city?