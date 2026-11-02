"Nothing Starts From Zero": In Conversation With Sarah Hejazin and Bisher Tabbaa of FADAA

Following a seven-year pause, Amman Design Week returned in 2026 under the theme "Accumulations," bringing together designers, makers, and cultural practitioners to reflect on the work shaping Jordan's design landscape. The fourth edition, held from October 2 to 17, 2026, marked a new chapter for the event, with architects Sarah Hejazin and Bisher Tabbaa, founders of the architecture and design practice FADAA, serving as co-directors. Their appointment also brought their research-driven approach to the event's broader program, which explored the relationships between daily practices, cultural memories, and material environments. During the event, we had the opportunity to speak with Sarah Hejazin and Bisher Tabbaa about the thinking behind this year's theme, their approach to material investigations, and how practicing in Jordan informs their work across architecture, objects, and public space.

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