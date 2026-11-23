Bahá'í Temple of South America. Image © Fabian Dejtiar

Santiago spreads across the valley floor, and above its eastern edge, where the streets of Peñalolén give way to the foothills of the Andes, a pale form rises from a carved terrace: nine curved wings leaning toward one another. At dawn the building takes on the cold blue of the cordillera behind it. By midday it is a tent of white light, by late afternoon it turns gold, and after dark the sequence reverses: the temple becomes a lantern.

In October 2016, the Bahá'í Temple of South America opened to the public. In October 2026, the community that built it marked a decade with gatherings, talks, and tours across its grounds. Designed by Canada-based Hariri Pontarini Architects under the direction of Siamak Hariri, the temple has welcomed more than three million visitors in ten years. It is the eighth and last of the Bahá'í faith's continental Houses of Worship, and the first on this continent.

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