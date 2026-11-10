Art, Architecture, Archaeology: A Refuge for Artists at Amman’s Darat al Funun

“Ruins of 6th Century Byzantine Church (Darat Al Funun)” with the Main Building's south elevation in the background. Image Courtesy of Bashar Tabbah via Wikimedia Commons. Used under CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en).

At a time when public support for the arts is under pressure in many countries, Darat al Funun — literally "House of the Arts" — stands by its long-standing mission to champion artists. "Artists are witnesses of their time," affirms Suha Shoman, its founder. "Maybe Art does not operate change, but it does record it […] it points fingers. At the same time, it speaks of, even if it's so difficult and at times so violent, it speaks of beauty as well."

A place where the past remains present, Darat al Funun spreads in the hills of Jabal al Luweibdeh, on a rugged terrain overlooking the eye of downtown Amman, Jordan. Its landscape is warmly inviting and accessible to the public, with a lower entrance in the south and an upper one in the north. Across its cascading terraces, the site is visually permeable as well, demonstrating the foundation's core tenet: art is a civic necessity and a vessel for history.

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