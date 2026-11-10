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Art, Architecture, Archaeology: A Refuge for Artists at Amman’s Darat al Funun

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At a time when public support for the arts is under pressure in many countries, Darat al Funun — literally "House of the Arts" — stands by its long-standing mission to champion artists. "Artists are witnesses of their time," affirms Suha Shoman, its founder. "Maybe Art does not operate change, but it does record it […] it points fingers. At the same time, it speaks of, even if it's so difficult and at times so violent, it speaks of beauty as well."

A place where the past remains present, Darat al Funun spreads in the hills of Jabal al Luweibdeh, on a rugged terrain overlooking the eye of downtown Amman, Jordan. Its landscape is warmly inviting and accessible to the public, with a lower entrance in the south and an upper one in the north. Across its cascading terraces, the site is visually permeable as well, demonstrating the foundation's core tenet: art is a civic necessity and a vessel for history.

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Maisa Elamein
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Cite: Maisa Elamein. "Art, Architecture, Archaeology: A Refuge for Artists at Amman’s Darat al Funun" 10 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187920/art-architecture-archaeology-a-refuge-for-artists-at-ammans-darat-al-funun> ISSN 0719-8884

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