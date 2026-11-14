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HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd

HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, GlassHUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd - Image 3 of 23HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd - Image 4 of 23HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd - Image 5 of 23HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd - More Images+ 18

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Recreation & Training, Community, Adaptive Reuse
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: CYS Architect Sdn Bhd
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3040
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bricksbegin
  • Lead Architect: Ar Sam Chin Yee
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HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd - Exterior Photography
© Bricksbegin

Text description provided by the architects. An abandoned food court in Taman Taynton View, Cheras, has been transformed into Hustlr Pickleball & Social Club — a new sports and social destination that adapts an existing steel structure while introducing a distinctive identity and a new layer of community life. What can an underutilized building become when its potential is reconsidered? For Hustlr, the answer was not to start again, but to work with what was already there. Inspired by the client's passion for pickleball, the vision extended beyond creating a place to play.

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CYS Architect Sdn Bhd
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Steel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPublic ArchitectureCommunityRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseMalaysia

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SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingPublic ArchitectureCommunityRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseMalaysia
Cite: "HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd" 14 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187878/hustlr-pickleball-and-social-club-cys-architect-sdn-bhd> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bricksbegin

HUSTLR 匹克球与社交俱乐部 / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd

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