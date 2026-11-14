HUSTLR Pickleball & Social Club / CYS Architect Sdn Bhd

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Recreation & Training, Community, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: Ooi Kelvin

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SHP Structural Solutions SDN BHD

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: TF KONSULT SDN BHD

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

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Text description provided by the architects. An abandoned food court in Taman Taynton View, Cheras, has been transformed into Hustlr Pickleball & Social Club — a new sports and social destination that adapts an existing steel structure while introducing a distinctive identity and a new layer of community life. What can an underutilized building become when its potential is reconsidered? For Hustlr, the answer was not to start again, but to work with what was already there. Inspired by the client's passion for pickleball, the vision extended beyond creating a place to play.