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Synthesis of the Arts: The Case for Beauty in Architecture and the City

11:15
11:15

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This article is part of "Thresholds", a special edition printed newspaper by Cobe Notes x ArchDaily.

Post–World War I modernism broke sharply with historicist and neoclassical traditions, stripping buildings of ornamentation and historical or religious reference to focus on priorities, clarity, and efficiency. Architecture embraced rationality and social reform, while art moved in the opposite direction, exploring self-expression, experimentation, and freedom from academic conventions.

This tension between objective order and subjective perception has defined a threshold between the arts evident in contemporary architectural practices, where personal intuition increasingly gives way to measurable facts. Is our pursuit of answers, facts, and truths distancing us from something fundamentally human: questions, doubt, and ambiguity? The answer may lie in public, building-integrated art, a practice that sits precisely at that threshold, and asks practitioners in architecture and urban design to trust values that resist direct measurement.

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Jacob Blak
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Cite: Jacob Blak. "Synthesis of the Arts: The Case for Beauty in Architecture and the City" 02 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187775/synthesis-of-the-arts-the-case-for-beauty-in-architecture-and-the-city> ISSN 0719-8884

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Danish graffiti artist SPYO calls his public works “Public Service”. The Silo, Copenhagen, by COBE. Image © COBE

艺术的综合：论建筑与城市之美

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