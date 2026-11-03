New Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen

•
Wattwil, Switzerland
-
Architects: Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen
- Area: 14730 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Federico Farinatti
-
Manufacturers: Embru , Kvadrat, Lammhults, Lehni, Seledue
-
Lead Architects: Michael Künzle, Noëmi Zengaffinen, Miguel Ruano
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Design Team: Michael Künzle, Mathias Gunz, Noëmi Zengaffinen, Miguel Ruano, Ariane Sen, Carmen Kempf, Henrik Månsson, Takahisa Nakagawa, Jiro Akita, Kazutaka Miwa, Thomas Weber
- Architecture Offices: Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen
- Project Management: Ghisleni Partner AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pirmin Jung AG
- General Contractor: Blumer-Lehmann AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vadea AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Schäfer Partner AG
- Landscape Architecture: Uniola AG
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: EBP Schweiz AG, mdbuero
- City: Wattwil
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The new Cantonal School in Wattwil is located directly on the banks of the Thur River and, together with the Vocational and Continuing Education Centre on the opposite bank, forms a new educational campus.