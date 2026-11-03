New Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen

© Federico Farinatti

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Category: Educational Architecture, Schools

Design Team: Michael Künzle, Mathias Gunz, Noëmi Zengaffinen, Miguel Ruano, Ariane Sen, Carmen Kempf, Henrik Månsson, Takahisa Nakagawa, Jiro Akita, Kazutaka Miwa, Thomas Weber

Architecture Offices: Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen

Project Management: Ghisleni Partner AG

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pirmin Jung AG

General Contractor: Blumer-Lehmann AG

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vadea AG

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Schäfer Partner AG

Landscape Architecture: Uniola AG

Engineering & Consulting > Other: EBP Schweiz AG, mdbuero

City: Wattwil

Country: Switzerland

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Text description provided by the architects. The new Cantonal School in Wattwil is located directly on the banks of the Thur River and, together with the Vocational and Continuing Education Centre on the opposite bank, forms a new educational campus.