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New Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen

New Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Column, BeamNew Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodNew Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Image 4 of 35New Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkNew Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - More Images+ 30

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Schools
Wattwil, Switzerland
  • Architects: Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14730
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Farinatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Embru , Kvadrat, Lammhults, Lehni, Seledue
  • Lead Architects: Michael Künzle, Noëmi Zengaffinen, Miguel Ruano
  • Design Team: Michael Künzle, Mathias Gunz, Noëmi Zengaffinen, Miguel Ruano, Ariane Sen, Carmen Kempf, Henrik Månsson, Takahisa Nakagawa, Jiro Akita, Kazutaka Miwa, Thomas Weber
  • Architecture Offices: Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen
  • Project Management: Ghisleni Partner AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Pirmin Jung AG
  • General Contractor: Blumer-Lehmann AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vadea AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Schäfer Partner AG
  • Landscape Architecture: Uniola AG
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: EBP Schweiz AG, mdbuero
  • City: Wattwil
  • Country: Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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New Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. The new Cantonal School in Wattwil is located directly on the banks of the Thur River and, together with the Vocational and Continuing Education Centre on the opposite bank, forms a new educational campus.

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Cite: "New Cantonal School Wattwil / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen" 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187768/new-cantonal-school-wattwil-gunz-and-kunzle-architekt-star-innen> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Federico Farinatti

瓦特维尔新州立学校 / Gunz & Künzle Architekt*innen

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