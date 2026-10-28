MIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos

© Rita Burmester

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Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum

Project Team: Susana Rato, Filipe Homem, Nuno Pinho, Paula Miranda, Clara Bidorini, Inês Ferreira

Technical Team: Paulo Barreto, Vanda Neto

Landscape Design: GLOBAL - João Gomes da Silva, arquiteto paisagista

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ADF, Engenheiros Consultores, Lda. - António Adão da Fonseca e Pedro Morujão, engenheiros

Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Fernanda Valente Projectos de Engenharia - Fernanda Valente, engenheira

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: NATURAL WORKS - Guilherme Carrilho da Graça, engenheiro

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: NATURAL WORKS - Guilherme Carrilho da Graça, engenheiro

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: GPIC, Projectos de Instalações e Consultoria Lda. - Alexandre Martins, engenheiro

Graphic Design: P06 Atelier, Ambientes e Comunicação Lda. - Nuno Gusmão, designer

Museology And Art History: Dr. Fernando António Baptista Pereira

Archaeology: Luiz Oosterbeek

Builder: Teixeira, Pinto & Soares, SA

Promoter: Câmara Municipal de Abrantes

City: Abrantes

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The city of Abrantes is, materially and historically, a landmark within a broader territory—an expression of the geostrategic opportunity found on a promontory at the geometric center of a region defined by geopolitical conventions, while simultaneously marking the transition between two landscape units of distinct morphologies. Standing watch over the landscapes on which it rose, Abrantes developed as both an eye and a beacon, a fortified outpost and an obligatory crossing point, in times of peace or war. Atop a telluric, foundational topos, human occupation established its opportunity to dwell, creating its locus, both systemically and inextricably linked.