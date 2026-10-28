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MIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos

MIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos - Interior Photography, StairsMIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting, Arch, ArcadeMIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos - Image 4 of 20MIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos - Interior Photography, LightingMIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos - More Images+ 15

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Cultural Architecture, Museum
Abrantes, Portugal
  • Project Team: Susana Rato, Filipe Homem, Nuno Pinho, Paula Miranda, Clara Bidorini, Inês Ferreira
  • Technical Team: Paulo Barreto, Vanda Neto
  • Landscape Design: GLOBAL - João Gomes da Silva, arquiteto paisagista
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ADF, Engenheiros Consultores, Lda. - António Adão da Fonseca e Pedro Morujão, engenheiros
  • Engineering & Consulting > Installations: Fernanda Valente Projectos de Engenharia - Fernanda Valente, engenheira
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: NATURAL WORKS - Guilherme Carrilho da Graça, engenheiro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustics: NATURAL WORKS - Guilherme Carrilho da Graça, engenheiro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: GPIC, Projectos de Instalações e Consultoria Lda. - Alexandre Martins, engenheiro
  • Graphic Design: P06 Atelier, Ambientes e Comunicação Lda. - Nuno Gusmão, designer
  • Museology And Art History: Dr. Fernando António Baptista Pereira
  • Archaeology: Luiz Oosterbeek
  • Builder: Teixeira, Pinto & Soares, SA
  • Promoter: Câmara Municipal de Abrantes
  • City: Abrantes
  • Country: Portugal
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MIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Rita Burmester

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Abrantes is, materially and historically, a landmark within a broader territory—an expression of the geostrategic opportunity found on a promontory at the geometric center of a region defined by geopolitical conventions, while simultaneously marking the transition between two landscape units of distinct morphologies. Standing watch over the landscapes on which it rose, Abrantes developed as both an eye and a beacon, a fortified outpost and an obligatory crossing point, in times of peace or war. Atop a telluric, foundational topos, human occupation established its opportunity to dwell, creating its locus, both systemically and inextricably linked.

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Cite: "MIAA - Iberian Museum of Archaeology and Art / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos" [MIAA - Museu Ibérico de Arqueologia e Arte / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos] 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187725/miaa-iberian-museum-of-archaeology-and-art-carrilho-da-graca-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rita Burmester

MIAA - 伊比利亚考古与艺术博物馆 / Carrilho da Graça Arquitectos

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