Obra Blanca 2026 brought together more than 23,000 industry professionals in its seventh edition

Cortesía de Obra Blanca

Direct contact with a material allows one to appreciate textures, compare finishes, and observe how its appearance changes under different lighting conditions. At an exhibition, these possibilities are complemented by exchanges with manufacturers and professionals, helping to understand applications and resolve questions about their use. This relationship between material exploration and architectural practice was one of the central pillars of the seventh edition of Obra Blanca, which drew more than 23,000 professionals to Expo Santa Fe in Mexico City.

Featuring 190 exhibitors across 13 pavilions and 28,620 m² of exhibition space, the event showcased finishes and products for architecture and interior design. The exhibition was accompanied by a program of conferences, forums, and technical talks, alongside a new digital tool designed to consult and organize product information both during and after the visit.

The exhibition spaces offered diverse ways to engage with the products, ranging from material sample exploration to installations showcasing combinations of colors, textures, and finishes. Their layout provided context for understanding how these elements could be integrated into a project and interact with other components of a space.

"The booths are looking increasingly professional, with highly designed, experiential layouts. So, I think it is highly worthwhile to come and experience it firsthand," commented Nadja Borrás of Gensler.

The event also succeeded in bringing suppliers and professionals together in one place to discuss the featured solutions. For architects and interior designers, this exchange complements the technical information found in catalogs and product spec sheets with discussions tailored to the specific needs of their projects.

Spaces for Professional Exchange

The program brought together 70 specialists and featured three international lectures, four national ones, four forums with international guests, and twelve technical talks. Developed in partnership with 32 strategic allies, the agenda expanded the gathering beyond a simple product showcase, creating spaces to share experiences and discuss industry challenges.

For Christele Harrouk, Editor-in-Chief of ArchDaily, the value of the gathering also lies in this professional dialogue: "Beyond presenting products and innovations, I believe one of the event's greatest strengths is the space it creates to discuss architectural practice and the challenges currently facing the profession."

Harrouk spoke with Paula Villar Pastor, co-founder of the Peruvian association Espacio Común, about the Main Floating Stage of Muyunafest 2025, which won first place in ArchDaily's 2026 Building of the Year Award. Their conversation explored how regional conditions, local knowledge, and community collaboration guide design decisions. "Our conversation addressed a broader challenge that architecture faces today: how to respond to increasingly complex social and environmental realities without losing sight of the practical realities of construction," Harrouk noted.

Fernando Lozano Assad, President of Obra Blanca and Director of TCNA Mexico (Tile Council of North America-Mexico), highlighted the collective effort behind the program: "At Obra Blanca, we have always championed knowledge and community spirit. Building an activities agenda like this is the result of the collaborative drive among our 32 partnerships."

The Espacio Obra Blanca, designed by Augusto Quijano Axle, hosted sixteen expert interviews and showcased the Obra Blanca 2027 CMF Dynamic exhibition, titled La tendencia es emocionar (The Trend is to Emotion). Organized in partnership with La Jabonera Centro de Diseño, this initiative brought together twelve architecture and interior design firms from Guanajuato, Querétaro, and San Luis Potosí to explore color, materials, and finishes.

From Exhibition to Specification

One of the key additions to this edition was OB ESPECIFICA, a free digital tool designed for architects, interior designers, and specifiers. Using QR codes, it allows users to access technical specifications for the exhibited products, save selections, and organize them by project.

The platform also offers options to share these selections with design teams and contact sales representatives. Its purpose is to streamline post-event product research, ensuring that information gathered during the visit remains easily accessible when returning to design and specification work.

In this way, the combination of physical samples, professional dialogue, and technical information formed the backbone of the various activities at Obra Blanca 2026. The next edition will take place from October 12 to 14, 2027, at Expo Santa Fe in Mexico City.

For more information, visit the official Obra Blanca website.