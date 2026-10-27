RAMSA Unveils Plans for New Welcome Hall at Chicago’s Griffin Museum of Science and Industry

New Welcome Hall at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. Image Courtesy of RAMSA

RAMSA (Robert A.M. Stern Architects) has unveiled the design for a new Welcome Hall at the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry (Griffin MSI) in Chicago, Illinois. The project involves reopening the building's historic North Portico as a year-round entrance and introducing a new glazed volume connecting the portico to the museum's exhibition spaces. The proposal is part of a master plan completed by RAMSA in 2024 that examines the use of the museum's existing exhibition and public areas.

The museum's current entrance route passes through largely subterranean spaces and requires visitors to navigate more than 100 stairs and two elevators to reach the exhibition areas. According to the project team, this journey takes approximately 18 to 25 minutes. The proposed entrance is expected to reduce the arrival time to four to seven minutes by establishing a direct route at ground level, without stairs or elevators along the main path.

The design takes as its starting point the building's original role as the Palace of Fine Arts during the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition. At the time, the North Portico functioned as an entrance in direct relation to the surrounding landscape and public spaces. The new Welcome Hall is positioned as an extension of the North Lawn and remains below the historic plinth across much of its length. Its curved form and glazed walls are intended to maintain views toward the existing portico and its Ionic columns. The proposal also includes Science Gardens, accessible lawns, restrooms, and other amenities that will be available without museum admission. These facilities will provide public access to parts of the museum grounds independently of its exhibition spaces.

The design limits physical alterations to the historic façade, which is constructed of limestone and granite. The North Portico intervention is one of two entrance projects planned for the museum. The historic South Portico is scheduled to reopen as an additional accessible entrance in winter 2027, providing access to the ground level of the central pavilion. The design introduces a glazed curtain wall at the existing staircase while retaining the relationship between the historic cheek walls and façade columns. As with the northern entrance, removed stone elements will be preserved for potential future restoration.

The South Portico project also includes a redesigned South Court incorporating the museum's Coal Mine exhibit, which opened in 1933. The North and South Portico projects follow RAMSA's completion of a master plan for Griffin MSI in 2024. Developed over the course of a year, the plan assessed more than 400,000 square feet of exhibition and public space, reviewing existing uses and identifying opportunities to adapt underutilized areas of the historic building and improve its connections to the surrounding campus.

Recent developments in museum architecture also include projects that combine the adaptation of existing buildings with new additions. In Rotterdam, Mecanoo has released images of its renovation of Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, which involves a new building, the restoration of the existing museum, and the redesign of its gardens. In Ghent, Design Museum Gent reopened following a four-year renovation and expansion by Carmody Groarke, ATAMA, and RE-ST, bringing together restored historic buildings and a new wing. Meanwhile, the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen, Switzerland, is expanding its Renzo Piano-designed museum with three buildings by Peter Zumthor, alongside the restoration and enlargement of its surrounding park. The expanded ensemble is scheduled to open fully on January 15, 2027, following a preview phase beginning September 26, 2026.