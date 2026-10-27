UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura

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Category: Institute, Adaptive Reuse

Design Team: Pablo Castellanos

Technical Team: Erick Santis, Hugo Chacon

General Contractor: AICSA

Urban Planning: Atelier oficina de Arquitectura

City: Antigua Guatemala

Country: Guatemala

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Text description provided by the architects. The UMG Campus in Antigua Guatemala represents a critical case study in bridging traditional colonial architecture with massive institutional scale. Developed by ATELIER Oficina de Arquitectura, the primary challenge of this project was adapting a small-scale colonial design to a large-scale complex. We understood early in the planning phase that simply replicating historical facades is insufficient without considering the context and the diverse needs of a student complex.