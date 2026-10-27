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UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura

UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Aruma Sandoval

UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Door, Arch, Column, Courtyard, ArcadeUMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura - Image 3 of 12UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, ColumnUMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura - Image 5 of 12UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura - More Images+ 7

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Institute, Adaptive Reuse
Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
  • Design Team: Pablo Castellanos
  • Technical Team: Erick Santis, Hugo Chacon
  • General Contractor: AICSA
  • Urban Planning: Atelier oficina de Arquitectura
  • City: Antigua Guatemala
  • Country: Guatemala
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UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Column
© Aruma Sandoval

Text description provided by the architects. The UMG Campus in Antigua Guatemala represents a critical case study in bridging traditional colonial architecture with massive institutional scale. Developed by ATELIER Oficina de Arquitectura, the primary challenge of this project was adapting a small-scale colonial design to a large-scale complex. We understood early in the planning phase that simply replicating historical facades is insufficient without considering the context and the diverse needs of a student complex.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseGuatemala
Cite: "UMG sede Antigua Guatemala / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura" 27 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187580/umg-sede-antigua-guatemala-atelier-oficina-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Aruma Sandoval

UMG 安提瓜危地马拉总部 / Atelier oficina de Arquitectura

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