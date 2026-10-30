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Rotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism

Rotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior PhotographyRotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography, Facade, ConcreteRotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior PhotographyRotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism - Image 5 of 27Rotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism - More Images+ 22

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Housing, Refurbishment
Brussels, Belgium
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Rotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism - Exterior Photography
© Bruno Dias Ventura

Text description provided by the architects. The Rotiers project aims to give a renewed architectural identity to a 1960s social housing building while preserving the qualities of its setting. Located at the edge of the Sonian Forest and surrounded by mature trees, the building is renovated in close relation to its landscape. The intervention addresses several scales, from the building's integration into the neighborhood to the everyday experience of residents and neighbors, with particular attention to the dwellings, shared outdoor spaces, and entrances.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentBelgium

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Cite: "Rotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism" 30 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187565/rotiers-renovation-of-46-housing-units-in-brussels-multiple-architecture-and-urbanism> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bruno Dias Ventura

Rotiers - 布鲁塞尔46套住宅改造项目 / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism

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