Rotiers - Renovation of 46 housing units in Brussels / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism

© Bruno Dias Ventura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Housing, Refurbishment

Architecture Team: FP architecture

Structural Engineering: GEI

City: Brussels

Country: Belgium

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Text description provided by the architects. The Rotiers project aims to give a renewed architectural identity to a 1960s social housing building while preserving the qualities of its setting. Located at the edge of the Sonian Forest and surrounded by mature trees, the building is renovated in close relation to its landscape. The intervention addresses several scales, from the building's integration into the neighborhood to the everyday experience of residents and neighbors, with particular attention to the dwellings, shared outdoor spaces, and entrances.