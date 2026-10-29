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Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyPiódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyPiódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Image 4 of 15Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyPiódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Public Architecture, Community
Piodão, Portugal
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Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos - Image 8 of 15
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Text description provided by the architects. The village of Piódão, nestled on a steep slope, forms an amphitheater of schist houses traversed by steep, narrow streets, also made of schist. The Largo Cónego Manuel Fernandes Nogueira, in the lowest part, is the only open, flat, and unobstructed space, serving as the main entrance to the village. Through this square pass the residents, many tourists throughout the year, and the necessary deliveries to supply this isolated spot in the Serra de Açor.

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Cite: "Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos" [Praça e Posto de Turismo Piódão / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos] 29 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187554/piodao-plaza-and-tourist-office-branco-delrio-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Frederico Martinho

皮奥当广场与游客中心 / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

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