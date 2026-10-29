Piódão Plaza and Tourist Office / Branco-DelRio Arquitectos

© Frederico Martinho

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Text description provided by the architects. The village of Piódão, nestled on a steep slope, forms an amphitheater of schist houses traversed by steep, narrow streets, also made of schist. The Largo Cónego Manuel Fernandes Nogueira, in the lowest part, is the only open, flat, and unobstructed space, serving as the main entrance to the village. Through this square pass the residents, many tourists throughout the year, and the necessary deliveries to supply this isolated spot in the Serra de Açor.