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A Walk on the Roof: Linnahall and Tallinn’s Shifting Shoreline

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From the end of Mere Boulevard in Tallinn, Linnahall appears as a long, low mass of limestone and concrete laid between the Old Town and the bay, kept deliberately beneath the line of the medieval silhouette so that the spires remain visible from the water. Broad stairways climb its flanks to a roof paved as a public square, and from there a sequence of terrace steps down toward a small pier, a helicopter pad and the open Gulf of Finland. Under that surface sit an amphitheater for 4,200 people, a foyer of 6,000 square meters, an ice hall, cafés, a bowling alley and a recording studio.

The building opened in the summer of 1980 as the V. I. Lenin Palace of Culture and Sport, in time for the sailing regatta of the Moscow Olympics, which Tallinn hosted on behalf of a capital with no coastline. It was one of more than 120 projects planned under the city's Olympic program, alongside the yachting center in Pirita, the TV Tower, Hotel Olümpia and a new airport terminal.

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Diogo Borges Ferreira
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Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "A Walk on the Roof: Linnahall and Tallinn’s Shifting Shoreline" 03 Nov 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187476/a-walk-on-the-roof-linnahall-and-tallinns-shifting-shoreline> ISSN 0719-8884

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Linnahall in Tallinn, Estonia. Image by Hrleophotos, via Wikimedia Commons. License CC BY-SA 4.0

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