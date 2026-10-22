COP31 to Take Place in Antalya, Turkiye, as SP Architects Adapts Former Expo Grounds

General view. Image Courtesy of SP Architects

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, under a joint governance model where Türkiye hosts the summit and presidency, while Australia leads the formal negotiations. The conference will bring together national delegations, government representatives, scientists, businesses, and civil society to discuss international climate action, including emissions reduction, adaptation to climate impacts, and climate finance. As countries continue to face the challenges of extreme weather, resource consumption, and the transition to lower-carbon economies, this year's programme includes dedicated discussions on zero waste, energy and transport, and resilient cities. In preparation for the event, SP Architects is adapting the former EXPO 2016 grounds in Antalya to accommodate the conference, with plans for the site to remain in use after it concludes.

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COP31's thematic programme covers energy and transport, food and agriculture, climate finance, the circular economy, and the protection of oceans and terrestrial ecosystems. The World Leaders' Climate Action Summit will take place on November 11–12, bringing together heads of state and government to discuss climate commitments and international cooperation. On November 12, the programme will focus on resilient cities and the built environment, addressing climate-friendly buildings, urban resilience, disaster risk management, local governments, smart cities, nature-based solutions, mobility, infrastructure, and sustainable waste systems. These discussions will take place against the backdrop of the construction sector's environmental impact, including emissions associated with building operations and the production of construction materials.

The COP31 venue builds on infrastructure originally developed for EXPO 2016 Antalya, an international horticultural exhibition. Its grounds in Antalya's Aksu district included landscaped areas, exhibition facilities, and buildings dedicated to agriculture and biodiversity. For COP31, SP Architects is adapting this existing site through a combination of renovations and new permanent and temporary structures.

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The conference venue will comprise two areas with distinct functions. The Blue Zone, managed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will host formal negotiations and meetings involving accredited participants, while the Green Zone will accommodate public events, exhibitions, and dialogue. Bringing both areas together on the same site requires the coordination of circulation, security boundaries, and shared facilities. According to SP Architects, the practice has led the project from concept through construction over the past year, working from an office established on site and coordinating with Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, the UNFCCC, and other stakeholders.

The design incorporates modular and reusable building components, alongside measures addressing environmental control and operational efficiency. Following COP31, the grounds are intended to continue hosting fairs, concerts, and other events, in coordination with Antalya's metropolitan and district municipalities. This planned continuation of the site's use extends its role beyond the international conference and builds on infrastructure established for a previous large-scale event.

Recent COP editions have highlighted both progress in international climate negotiations and the challenges of translating commitments into action. Following the climate-finance goal agreed at COP29 in Baku and COP30's advances on adaptation finance and just transition in Belém, COP31 will take place amid continued discussions on climate finance and emissions reductions. Under the theme "From Dialogue to Consensus, From Consensus to Action," the Antalya conference aims to strengthen the implementation of existing climate commitments, including those related to urban resilience and sustainable development.