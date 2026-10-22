Snøhetta’s Shanghai Grand Opera House Opens and Chicago’s 1901 Project Advances: This Week’s Review

Shanghai Grand Opera House / Snøhetta. Image © Tian Fangfang

An international cultural venue was inaugurated this week after a decade-long construction process. Snøhetta's Shanghai Grand Opera House opened to the public on October 17, 2026, on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China. Against a backdrop of declining cultural investment in several countries around the world, the project offers a new platform for the development of the arts. This week's coverage also included reports on classical and modern heritage, plans for international biennials and the recognition of two projects for their new approaches to architecture. On our radar this week, we feature an upcoming exhibition on Italian sculptor Costantino Nivola, updates on the 1901 Project in Chicago and a new gateway pavilion at the Goois Nature Reserve in the Netherlands.

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Groundwork for the Future of Heritage

An unfortunate incident marked this week's news: a visitor died at Taliesin West, Frank Lloyd Wright's former winter residence and architectural studio in Scottsdale, Arizona. During a walking tour, strong winds dislodged material from the roof and struck the visitor, and the landmark has since closed to the public. The incident adds to ongoing debates about the resilience of modern heritage sites worldwide and the conditions needed for proper maintenance. Maintenance was also among the main concerns identified in the World Monuments Fund analysis of the 372 public nominations from 84 countries and territories for the 2027 World Monuments Watch. Global data show three main causes of heritage endangerment worldwide: government austerity, intensifying climate impact and lack of access to specialized skills and expertise. The analysis also points to the potential for making heritage an area of social opportunity rather than an economic burden.

Related Article World Monuments Watch 2027 Nominations Point to Government Austerity, Climate Impact and Skills Shortages as Main Threats to Heritage

New Editions of the Discipline's Established Biennial Gatherings

This week, the Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo (BIAU) announced the theme, program, and participants of its fourteenth edition. The event is promoted by the Spanish government to recognize, award and disseminate high-quality works that reflect the diversity of Ibero-American architecture and urbanism. The edition will take place in Brasília from November 3 to 6, 2026, under the theme "Caring for Life." Another biennial announcing its preparations is the upcoming Venice Architecture Biennale, curated by Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu and titled "Do Architecture — For the Possibility of Coexistence Facing a Real Reality." This week we presented the Korean contribution to the event, which responds to the curatorial call with an exhibition about urban shrinkage as a condition of possibility and transformation.

RIBA Recognizes an Alternative Factory Model and a Housing Development

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) is a global professional membership body for architects, founded in 1834. Every year, the institution presents the RIBA Stirling Prize to a building made or newly designed in the United Kingdom over the past year, and the RIBA International Prize to a new building anywhere in the world that demonstrates visionary thinking and social impact. This year, the prizes were awarded to Lion Green Road, five residential blocks by Mary Duggan Architects and RUFFARCHITECTS, and to the Green Field Factory of Karupannya Rangpur Limited by Nakshabid Architects, respectively. Announced during the same week, the awards recognize projects that RIBA considers significant contributions to the evolution of architecture and the built environment, and that make a distinct contribution to their users, surrounding environment and communities.

On the Radar

Triennale Milano Presents an Exhibition Exploring the Practice of Muralist and Sculptor Costantino Nivola

Costantino Nivola (July 5, 1911 – May 6, 1988) was a multi-scale Italian sculptor known for his concrete sandcasting technique, a method of casting plaster or concrete sculptures from molds made in sand, and for integrating modern sculpture with architecture. He began his career as a "sculptor for architecture" in 1954, decorating the Olivetti showroom on Fifth Avenue in midtown New York. He also worked as an art director for architecture magazines, became a disciple of Le Corbusier and emerged as a leading sculptor working in architecture at a time of heated international debate over the so-called "synthesis of the arts." "Costantino Nivola. Sculpting the Wind," an exhibition curated by Cecilia Alemani, will be open to the public at Triennale Milano from November 11, 2026, to February 14, 2027. Featuring more than 200 works, it traces the stages of Nivola's life and artistic research: from his early graphic work for Olivetti to his large-scale anthropomorphic sculptures and public art projects, as well as his sand-casting method.

RIOS Reveals New Music Hall Renderings for Chicago's 1901 Project

In March 2025, RIOS and Field Operations released the first images of a new masterplan, named The 1901 Project, to transform Chicago's West Side and the United Center area into a mixed-use neighborhood. The project's initial phase includes a 6,000-seat theater-style music hall, an elevated park spanning more than 10 acres (around 4 hectares), redesigned parking facilities, bike lanes, pedestrian paths and a mix of hospitality and retail buildings. RIOS recently released images of the new music hall, a purpose-built live performance venue set to open in 2028 as a centerpiece of the first phase of the 1901 Project. The hall is expected to accommodate 6,000 guests in a flexible, multi-level configuration. The newly released renderings show the performance space with three viewing levels and the areas designed to bring guests closer to the stage. Across the building, architecture, acoustics, hospitality and artist amenities are designed around the idea that music should be felt throughout the venue, not only heard from the stage.

Powerhouse Company to Design a Sinuous Gateway Pavilion at the Goois Nature Reserve in the Netherlands

Powerhouse Company, together with DELVA Landscape Architecture & Urbanism and developer Bun Projectontwikkeling, has been selected through a competition to design a new gateway pavilion at Buurtschap Crailo, a new residential neighborhood bordering the Goois Nature Reserve. The proposal integrates a supermarket, a hospitality pavilion and a parking facility connected by a network of pathways, stairs and elevated walkways. The hospitality pavilion includes an outdoor terrace with unobstructed views across the heathland and a green roof that serves as a viewpoint and garden. The Gooi region, located in the southeast of North Holland province near Amsterdam, is known for its diverse landscapes, which include rolling sandy hills, forests, heathlands and historic fortresses.

This article is part of our new This Week in Architecture series, bringing together featured articles this week and emerging stories shaping the conversation right now. Explore more architecture news, projects, and insights on ArchDaily.