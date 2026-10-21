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The XIV BIAU to be Held in Brasília on November 3 to 6 Under the Theme “Caring for Life”

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The Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo (Ibero-American Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism), known as BIAU for its Spanish name, is an international event promoted by the Government of Spain through its Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda (MIVAU) since 1998. Held every two years in a different location across Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, it recognizes, awards, and disseminates high-quality works that reflect the diversity of Ibero-American architecture and urbanism. Following its thirteenth edition, "CLIMAS: Acciones para el buen vivir" (CLIMATES: Actions for Good Living), held in Lima, Peru, in 2024, the XIV BIAU will take place in Brasília from November 3 to 6, 2026, under the theme "Cuidar la Vida" (Caring for Life). This edition structures its reflection around four themes: water, vegetation, housing, and communities, exploring the relationship between architecture and the environmental, social, and cultural conditions that sustain life.

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The XIV BIAU to be Held in Brasília on November 3 to 6 Under the Theme “Caring for Life” - Image 4 of 37
Teatro Educativo de las Artes de Panguipulli by Leonardo Quinteros, Nicolas Norero, Tomas Villalón. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Over four days, the Biennial will combine debates, lectures, exhibitions, awards, tours, and cultural and musical activities at venues across the city. The choice of Brasília carries particular weight amid growing tensions between urban growth, territorial transformation, and living conditions. Founded in 1960 as a radical bet on building a new capital in Brazil's interior, the city embodied an idea of the future, modernity, and social transformation. From today's distance, the BIAU proposes a critical and nuanced reading of Brasília that acknowledges both its virtues and its contradictions, while the curatorial proposal recognizes works capable of responding to society's current challenges and positively impacting urban and rural environments. The program adds conversations on new territories and the transformations redefining how people inhabit them. On September 22, 2026, the organizers announced 46 finalists, 34 in the Projects category and 12 in Publications, chosen from the 174 proposals selected in July.

The XIV BIAU to be Held in Brasília on November 3 to 6 Under the Theme “Caring for Life” - Image 3 of 37
Jardín Memoria del Riego by Ignacio Bueno. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo
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Rehabilitación de espacios públicos de Nebra by Carlos Seoane González. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Among the finalist works, the jury highlighted projects that establish an active relationship with natural systems, treating water and vegetation not as resources to be controlled but as infrastructures of the territory, capable of regenerating landscapes and improving living conditions. The social dimension was equally central: the selected projects start from a careful reading of context and residents' needs and incorporate participation, culture, training, or economic opportunity into the architectural process. In housing, the proposals look beyond the individual dwelling to address the street, the neighborhood, and the urban landscape, favoring coexistence, climate-conscious design, and simple construction resources suited to their context.

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In the Publications category, the jury noted the richness and diversity of an editorial output that places architectural research at the center of major contemporary debates. The finalists approach dwelling as a way of caring for life, exploring education, territory, natural resources, community, housing, and urban inequality, and highlighting the social and political dimension of architecture and urbanism. The jury especially valued research that starts from concrete realities to ask broader questions, combining fieldwork, critical analysis, and design knowledge. The selection also recognizes publishing and education as forms of intervention that preserve memory, foster debate, and encourage critical thinking. 

The XIV BIAU to be Held in Brasília on November 3 to 6 Under the Theme “Caring for Life” - Image 18 of 37
Capilla Secular by Rubén Valdez Practice. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo
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Floresta by Maria João Figueiredo, Marta Moreira e Milton Braga. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Activities will unfold at some of Brasília's most representative venues, including the Teatro Nacional Cláudio Santoro, SESI Lab, the Universidade de Brasília (UnB), Cine Brasília, and Index SCS. The program opens on Tuesday, November 3, with accreditation at Index SCS, followed by the official opening at the Teatro Nacional, the Premios de Trayectoria (Lifetime Achievement Awards) for Gonçalo Byrne, Erminia Maricato, and Frederick Cooper Llosa, the opening of the exhibition in the theater's lobby, and a concert by the Brasília Symphony Orchestra. On Wednesday, November 4, after a morning tour departing from Index SCS, four debates on water, vegetation, housing, and communities will run in two parallel blocks at SESI Lab and UnB, led by Loreta Castro, Marcelo Rosenbaum, and Inês Lobo. The afternoon brings an Open Conversation with Byrne at the Embassy of Portugal.

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Un Bosque en la Casa by Equipo de Arquitectura. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo

Thursday, November 5, begins with a tour from Index SCS, followed by a documentary screening at Cine Brasília that leads into a debate on new territories and the environmental, social, and cultural transformations redefining the relationship between architecture, landscape, and society. Paraguayan architect Solano Benítez will coordinate the session with Angelo Bucci, Fernando Pérez Oyarzún, and Fredi Casco, and the day closes with a public party at SESI Lab featuring Brazilian singer Ellen Oléria. On Friday, November 6, the Teatro Nacional hosts the final day: a presentation by the curatorial team, lectures by Lobo and Benítez, a second block with Castro, Al Borde, and Rosenbaum, an afternoon debate among internationally renowned architects (yet to be confirmed), and the Premios de Obras y Publicaciones.

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One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo
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Casa em Santa Maria da Feira by João Branco, Paula del Río Huesa. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo

The XIV BIAU is convened by Spain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda (MIVAU), in collaboration with the Consejo Superior de los Colegios de Arquitectos de España (Superior Council of the Colleges of Architects of Spain, CSCAE) and the Fundación Arquia. Since 1998, numerous Ibero-American institutions have taken part in its organization, and after thirteen editions it has become a key reference for the current state of architecture and urbanism in the region. The curatorial team comprises Nuno Sampaio, executive director of Casa da Arquitectura (Portugal); Carlos Quintáns Eiras, architect, editor, and curator of Unfinished, Golden Lion at the 2016 Venice Biennale; Fernando Serapião, editor and critic; Matheus Seco Ferreira and Daniel Mangabeira da Vinha, founding partners of BLOCO Arquitetos; and Luciana Saboia, professor at the Universidade de Brasília.

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Antonia Piñeiro
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Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "The XIV BIAU to be Held in Brasília on November 3 to 6 Under the Theme “Caring for Life”" 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187242/the-xiv-biau-to-be-held-in-brasilia-on-november-3-to-6-under-the-theme-caring-for-life> ISSN 0719-8884

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Cine Flotante MuyunaFest by Daniel Canchán Zúñiga, Paula Villar Pastor, María Hidalgo Mera, Jimena González Ochoa. One of the 34 finalist works in the 14th BIAU, 2026. Image Courtesy of XIV Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo

第十四届伊比利亚美洲建筑与都市主义双年展（BIAU）将于 11 月 3 日至 6 日在巴西利亚举行，主题为“关爱生命”

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