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Inhabiting as Inquiry: Threads from the 20th Buenos Aires International Architecture Biennial

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Inhabiting a space involves multiple economic, social, cultural, geographic, political, and environmental factors. Beyond these considerations, however, it engages with processes, boundaries, and possibilities that have repeatedly become subjects of architectural inquiry. "We are builders of a society," declared Solano Benitez during his lecture titled The Place of Architecture at the Buenos Aires International Architecture Biennial. Through a series of international lectures, exhibitions across different locations in the city, and activities open to all generations, the 20th Buenos Aires International Architecture Biennial examined the value of inhabitation, recognizing architecture as the discipline that gives meaning to how and where we live and, consequently, how we exist within society.

Across its six main venues and numerous partner institutions, a common theme emerges: human existence explored through different ways of inhabiting, sharing knowledge, contrasting experiences, and debating the contemporary challenges facing architecture.

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Agustina Iñiguez
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Cite: Agustina Iñiguez. "Inhabiting as Inquiry: Threads from the 20th Buenos Aires International Architecture Biennial" 28 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187226/inhabiting-as-inquiry-threads-from-the-20th-buenos-aires-international-architecture-biennial> ISSN 0719-8884

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