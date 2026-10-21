Plaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura

© Thibault Cartier

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Text description provided by the architects. Plaza Pochote is a commercial development designed by FAMM Arquitectura in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. Located along the town's main road, the project responds to a predominantly linear pattern of roadside development and the limited availability of public space within a rapidly growing coastal context. Rather than consolidating the program into a continuous commercial frontage, the architecture separates two built volumes to form an open plaza between them, making the space between buildings the primary organizing element of the project.