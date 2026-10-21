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Plaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura

Plaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ClosetPlaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ShelvingPlaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura - Image 4 of 25Plaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura - Interior Photography, CourtyardPlaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Public Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Retail
Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
  • Architects: FAMM Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  998
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Thibault Cartier
  • Lead Architects: Mariano Mesalles, Felipe Apéstegui
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Plaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Thibault Cartier

Text description provided by the architects. Plaza Pochote is a commercial development designed by FAMM Arquitectura in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. Located along the town's main road, the project responds to a predominantly linear pattern of roadside development and the limited availability of public space within a rapidly growing coastal context. Rather than consolidating the program into a continuous commercial frontage, the architecture separates two built volumes to form an open plaza between them, making the space between buildings the primary organizing element of the project.

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FAMM Arquitectura
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Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailCosta Rica

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureRetailCosta Rica
Cite: "Plaza Pochote Commercial Center / FAMM Arquitectura" 21 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187198/plaza-pochote-commercial-center-famm-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Thibault Cartier

Plaza Pochote 商业中心 / FAMM Arquitectura

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