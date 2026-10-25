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Plaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza

Plaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza - Exterior PhotographyPlaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza - Exterior PhotographyPlaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza - Image 4 of 15Plaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza - Exterior PhotographyPlaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza - More Images+ 10

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Renovation
Zaragoza, Spain
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Plaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza - Exterior Photography
© Montse Zamorano

Text description provided by the architects. The remodeling of Plaza de Salamero arose from a public competition launched by the Zaragoza City Council to replace the roof slab of the existing underground parking garage beneath the square, following a structural failure detected in 2020. Rather than viewing this circumstance as a limitation, the project turns it into an opportunity to redefine the public space and create a new urban park for the historic center.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Plaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza" [Plaza Salamero: infraestructura, paisaje y ciudad / Hector Fernández Elorza] 25 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1187180/plaza-salamero-infrastructure-landscape-and-city-hector-fernandez-elorza> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Montse Zamorano

萨拉梅罗广场（Plaza Salamero）：基础设施、景观与城市 / Hector Fernández Elorza

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