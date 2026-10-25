Plaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza

© Montse Zamorano

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Text description provided by the architects. The remodeling of Plaza de Salamero arose from a public competition launched by the Zaragoza City Council to replace the roof slab of the existing underground parking garage beneath the square, following a structural failure detected in 2020. Rather than viewing this circumstance as a limitation, the project turns it into an opportunity to redefine the public space and create a new urban park for the historic center.