Plaza Salamero: Infrastructure, Landscape, and City / Hector Fernández Elorza

•
Zaragoza, Spain
-
Architects: Hector Fernández Elorza
- Area: 11000 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Montse Zamorano
-
Lead Architect: Héctor Fernández Elorza
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Space, Landscape Architecture, Renovation
- City: Zaragoza
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The remodeling of Plaza de Salamero arose from a public competition launched by the Zaragoza City Council to replace the roof slab of the existing underground parking garage beneath the square, following a structural failure detected in 2020. Rather than viewing this circumstance as a limitation, the project turns it into an opportunity to redefine the public space and create a new urban park for the historic center.