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Winchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams

Winchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams - Exterior Photography, BrickWinchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodWinchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, TableWinchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams - Interior Photography, Wood, BrickWinchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Educational Architecture, Student Hall, Sustainability
Winchester, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Stanton Williams
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jack Hobhouse
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Craftstone, Gartec, Howdens
  • Lead Architect: Stanton Williams
  • Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape Architects
  • Project Management: Bidwells
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Max Fordham
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Max Fordham
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Max Fordham
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Smith & Wallwork
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Smith & Wallwork
  • General Contractor: Gilbert-Ash
  • City: Winchester
  • Country: United Kingdom
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Winchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams - Image 6 of 32
© Jack Hobhouse

Text description provided by the architects. Stanton Williams' completion of new boarding houses for girls marks an important moment in Winchester College's 644-year history, and the next stage in its move to coeducation, which began in 2022 with the admission of day girls into the sixth form. The houses give them a place that is unmistakably their own within the College, while remaining firmly rooted in Winchester's architectural tradition and educational ethos.

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WoodConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesStudent HallSustainabilityUnited Kingdom

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WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesStudent HallSustainabilityUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Winchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams" 20 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186793/winchester-college-girls-boarding-houses-stanton-williams> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jack Hobhouse

温彻斯特公学女生寄宿楼 / Stanton Williams

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