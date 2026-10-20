Winchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams

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Winchester, United Kingdom
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Architects: Stanton Williams
- Area: 5450 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Jack Hobhouse
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Manufacturers: Craftstone, Gartec, Howdens
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Lead Architect: Stanton Williams
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- Category: Educational Architecture, Student Hall, Sustainability
- Landscape Architecture: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape Architects
- Project Management: Bidwells
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Max Fordham
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Max Fordham
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Max Fordham
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Smith & Wallwork
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Smith & Wallwork
- General Contractor: Gilbert-Ash
- City: Winchester
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Stanton Williams' completion of new boarding houses for girls marks an important moment in Winchester College's 644-year history, and the next stage in its move to coeducation, which began in 2022 with the admission of day girls into the sixth form. The houses give them a place that is unmistakably their own within the College, while remaining firmly rooted in Winchester's architectural tradition and educational ethos.