Winchester College Girls Boarding Houses / Stanton Williams

© Jack Hobhouse

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Text description provided by the architects. Stanton Williams' completion of new boarding houses for girls marks an important moment in Winchester College's 644-year history, and the next stage in its move to coeducation, which began in 2022 with the admission of day girls into the sixth form. The houses give them a place that is unmistakably their own within the College, while remaining firmly rooted in Winchester's architectural tradition and educational ethos.