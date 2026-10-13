The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO

© Dirk Weiblen

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Text description provided by the architects. Lukstudio was invited by Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare to transform a 130-square-meter standalone building in Yishan Road Business Plaza into a ground-floor café and a second-floor private VIP lounge. Inspired by the concept of a "tribe", the design softens traditional medical boundaries, blurring lines between doctors and patients, interior and exterior, and formality and casualness, while using light to create a welcoming, healing environment.