The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO

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Shanghai, China
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Architects: LUKSTUDIO
- Area: 127 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Dirk Weiblen
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Lead Architects: Christina Luk
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- Category: Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors, Wellness Interiors
- Design Team: Du Xue, Rebecca Tan, Qiao Haibin
- Clients: Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co.,Ltd.
- Lighting Consultant: Fangfang Studio
- Structure Consultant: Miao Jianbo
- Construction Company: Jingqiu (Shanghai) Architectural Design & Decoration Co., Ltd.
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Lukstudio was invited by Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare to transform a 130-square-meter standalone building in Yishan Road Business Plaza into a ground-floor café and a second-floor private VIP lounge. Inspired by the concept of a "tribe", the design softens traditional medical boundaries, blurring lines between doctors and patients, interior and exterior, and formality and casualness, while using light to create a welcoming, healing environment.