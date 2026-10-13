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The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO

The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO - Exterior PhotographyThe Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO - Image 3 of 15The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO - Image 4 of 15The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO - Image 5 of 15The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO - More Images+ 10

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Renovation, Coffee Shop Interiors, Wellness Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: LUKSTUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  127
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dirk Weiblen
  • Lead Architects: Christina Luk
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The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. Lukstudio was invited by Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare to transform a 130-square-meter standalone building in Yishan Road Business Plaza into a ground-floor café and a second-floor private VIP lounge. Inspired by the concept of a "tribe", the design softens traditional medical boundaries, blurring lines between doctors and patients, interior and exterior, and formality and casualness, while using light to create a welcoming, healing environment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsWellness InteriorsChina
Cite: "The Nimbus - uBLOCK Healthcare Hospitality Lounge / LUKSTUDIO" 13 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186672/the-nimbus-ublock-healthcare-hospitality-lounge-lukstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Dirk Weiblen

The Nimbus 光影聚落 / 芝作室

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