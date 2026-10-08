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Design Week Mexico 2026: A Dialogue Between Identity, Craftsmanship, and the Future of Design in Latin America

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Read the original version in Spanish here.

Through October 11, 2026, Mexico City once again becomes a global epicenter of innovation and creative excellence with the opening of Design Week Mexico 2026 (#DWM26). This edition adopts a broader and more diverse curatorial vision, inviting both the public and design professionals to reflect on the discipline from global, fluid, and inclusive perspectives that transcend traditional approaches.

Within this international framework, Chile takes center stage as the Guest Country of Honor. The work of prominent Chilean designers is showcased across DWM26's various platforms, fostering a meaningful dialogue on identity and the future of design throughout Latin America.

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Diseño contenido. Image Cortesía de Design Week Mexico

The event also celebrates the continuation of its historic strategic alliance with France. Through its intercultural residency program, French designers collaborate directly with Mexican artisans, creating a unique dialogue between Mexico's traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design practices.

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Visión y Tradición. Image Cortesía de Design Week Mexico

An invitation to experience the inaugural week of Design Week Mexico, running from October 5 to 11, offers visitors the opportunity to explore the richness and diversity of this year's program. Notably, the main exhibitions will remain open throughout the entire month of October 2026.

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Design House. Image Cortesía de Design Week Mexico

Design House, the flagship platform of Design Week Mexico, returns for its 17th edition, reaffirming its position as one of the country's leading showcases for design and architecture. Each year, Mexican architecture and interior design firms come together to transform an exceptional residence into a series of immersive spaces that celebrate creativity, innovation, and contemporary living.

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Design House. Image Cortesía de Design Week Mexico

Throughout Design House, visitors experience a curated dialogue between furniture, finishes, lighting, accessories, and art, featuring pieces from distinguished design distributors. Each room is conceived as a unique environment that reflects the vision, talent, and mastery of the participating designers.

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Design House. Image Cortesía de Design Week Mexico

More than just an exhibition, Design House offers an immersive experience for both professionals and design enthusiasts, presenting the latest ideas, materials, and trends shaping the future of architecture and interior design.

Read the original version in Spanish here.

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Cite: "Design Week Mexico 2026: A Dialogue Between Identity, Craftsmanship, and the Future of Design in Latin America" [Design Week México 2026: un diálogo entre la identidad, la artesanía y el futuro del diseño en América Latina] 08 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186536/design-week-mexico-2026-a-dialogue-between-identity-craftsmanship-and-the-future-of-design-in-latin-america> ISSN 0719-8884

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Design House. Image Cortesía de Design Week Mexico

2026年墨西哥设计周：身份认同、手工艺与拉丁美洲设计未来的对话

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