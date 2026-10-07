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4 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos

4 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Balcony4 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Image 3 of 174 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Image 4 of 174 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Balcony4 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - More Images+ 12

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Social Housing
Pontevedra, Spain
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4 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos - Image 4 of 17
© Héctor Santos Díez

Text description provided by the architects. In Valdecorvos, four freestanding buildings weave a dialogue between architecture, landscape, and community life to shape 74 public housing units.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingSpain

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Cite: "4 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos" [4 edificios de viviendas sociales en Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos] 07 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186533/4-social-housing-buildings-in-valdecorvos-pontevedra-diaz-y-diaz-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Héctor Santos Díez

4栋社会保障房，蓬特韦德拉瓦尔德科沃斯 / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos

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