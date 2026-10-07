4 Social Housing Buildings in Valdecorvos, Pontevedra / Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos

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Pontevedra, Spain
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Architects: Díaz y Díaz Arquitectos
- Area: 9539 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Héctor Santos Díez
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Lead Architects: Lucas Díaz Sierra, Gustavo Díaz García
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- Category: Social Housing
- Lead Team: Pablo Mera Montecelos
- Design Team: Sarai Cancela Cundins
- Technical Team: María Mera Estévez
- City: Pontevedra
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. In Valdecorvos, four freestanding buildings weave a dialogue between architecture, landscape, and community life to shape 74 public housing units.