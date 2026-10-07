Urban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca

© Alexis Álvarez

+ 22

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The thesis project "Manto Urbano" (Urban Mantle), developed by Felipe Burgos Villablanca from the School of Architecture at the Universidad de Talca, consists of contemplative public furniture located on the banks of the Loncomilla River in the commune of San Javier.