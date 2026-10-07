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Urban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca

Urban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca - Exterior PhotographyUrban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontUrban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca - Image 4 of 27Urban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca - Exterior PhotographyUrban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca - More Images+ 22

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Public Space, Installations & Structures
San Javier de Loncomilla, Chile
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Urban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca - Image 6 of 27
© Alexis Álvarez

Text description provided by the architects. The thesis project "Manto Urbano" (Urban Mantle), developed by Felipe Burgos Villablanca from the School of Architecture at the Universidad de Talca, consists of contemplative public furniture located on the banks of the Loncomilla River in the commune of San Javier.

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Felipe Burgos Villablanca
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChile
Cite: "Urban Mantle / Felipe Burgos Villablanca" [Manto Urbano / Felipe Burgos Villablanca] 07 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186496/urban-mantle-felipe-burgos-villablanca> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Alexis Álvarez

城市之幕（Manto Urbano） / Felipe Burgos Villablanca

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