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House by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova

House by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova - Exterior PhotographyHouse by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova - Exterior PhotographyHouse by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova - Image 4 of 35House by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova - Interior PhotographyHouse by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova - More Images+ 30

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Slovakia
  • Architects: ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  306
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TON
  • Lead Architects: Juraj Mikulaj, Andrea Ambrovicova Mikulajova
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House by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova - Exterior Photography
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. Designed by ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova, House by the Vineyard stands on the outskirts of a traditional wine village in western Slovakia, near a vineyard and a forest.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSlovakia

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WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsSlovakia
Cite: "House by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova" 14 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186470/house-by-the-vineyard-architekti-mikulaj-and-mikulajova> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Matej Hakár

葡萄园之家 / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova

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