House by the Vineyard / ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova

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Architects: ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova
- Area: 306 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Matej Hakár
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Manufacturers: TON
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Lead Architects: Juraj Mikulaj, Andrea Ambrovicova Mikulajova
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Design Team: Jana Machalova
- Landscape Architecture: Atelier DIVO
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ing. Frantisek Hladky
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by ARCHITEKTI mikulaj & mikulajova, House by the Vineyard stands on the outskirts of a traditional wine village in western Slovakia, near a vineyard and a forest.