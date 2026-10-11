L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré

© Nina Ducleux

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"L'Aiguilleuse" is a project that transforms a former 1960s railway signal box into a small kiosk-bar located at the heart of the Jardins de l'Estuaire, a new public park on the Île de Nantes, France. Originally part of the Nantes-État railway infrastructure, the building once controlled train movements entering the station. As the surrounding railway landscape gradually disappeared, the signal box remained as a small but distinctive fragment of the site's industrial history.