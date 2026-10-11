  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. France
  5. L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré

L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré

L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré - Image 2 of 20L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré - Interior PhotographyL'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré - Interior PhotographyL'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré - Image 5 of 20L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré - More Images+ 15

Curated by Nina Vuga

Restaurants & Bars, Refurbishment
Nantes, France
  • Architects: Studio Téré
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nina Ducleux
  • Lead Architects: Carole Pouly, Valentine Michel
More SpecsLess Specs
L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré - Exterior Photography
© Nina Ducleux

"L'Aiguilleuse" is a project that transforms a former 1960s railway signal box into a small kiosk-bar located at the heart of the Jardins de l'Estuaire, a new public park on the Île de Nantes, France. Originally part of the Nantes-État railway infrastructure, the building once controlled train movements entering the station. As the surrounding railway landscape gradually disappeared, the signal box remained as a small but distinctive fragment of the site's industrial history.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Téré
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRefurbishmentFrance
Cite: "L'AIGUILLEUSE - Renovation of a former railway signal box into a kiosk-bar / Studio Téré" 11 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186469/laiguilleuse-renovation-of-a-former-railway-signal-box-into-a-kiosk-bar-studio-tere> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Nina Ducleux

L'AIGUILLEUSE - 信号楼改造吧亭 / Studio Téré

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags