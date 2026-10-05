TAELON7’s Limbo Engawa Installation Moves From Accra to Art Omi in New York

Limbo Engawa, 2026. Steel, salvaged billboard tarpaulin. Co-commissioned by Art Omi and Limbo Museum. Image Courtesy of Art Omi. Photo: Nadia Boyea

Art Omi and Limbo Museum have presented Limbo Engawa, a two-part site-specific installation by TAELON7, led by architect Juergen Benson-Strohmayer. First presented at Limbo Museum in Accra, Ghana, on March 12, 2026, the project was reconfigured for Art Omi's Sculpture & Architecture Park in Ghent, New York, where it opened on September 19, 2026. Developed as a joint commission between the two institutions, the project uses a modular architectural system to explore how spaces for gathering and exchange can respond to different landscapes, climates, and cultural contexts.

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The installation takes its name from the Japanese architectural term engawa, which describes a transitional zone between interior and exterior, as well as between private and communal space. Across its two presentations, the concept is interpreted through lightweight, movable structures that establish relationships between architecture and its surroundings. While the architectural language remains consistent, the installation changes according to the conditions of each site, making its movement between Accra and the Hudson Valley an integral part of the project.

In Accra, Limbo Engawa was installed within the unfinished concrete structure of Limbo Museum and across its surrounding grounds. The intervention responded to the relationship between the incomplete building and the cultivated landscape around it, introducing spaces for sitting, resting, and gathering among the existing structures. Modular components, including oversized daybeds inspired by woven beds commonly found within unfinished buildings, were combined with steel profiles and salvaged billboard strips to create lightweight structures that could be assembled on site.

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At Art Omi, the installation has been adapted to a markedly different setting within New York's Hudson Valley. The 120-acre Sculpture & Architecture Park is characterized by fields, wetlands, and wooded areas, contrasting with the urban and unfinished context of the Accra installation. Here, Limbo Engawa takes the form of a freestanding landscape pavilion, with shaded areas providing places for visitors to pause and gather while framing views across the surrounding landscape.

The change in setting also shifts the role of the architectural threshold. In Accra, the installation mediated between an unfinished building and the land surrounding it, while at Art Omi it establishes a transition between a freestanding structure and the open landscape. Its modular construction and reusable components remain consistent, while the configuration responds to the different scale, climate, vegetation, and patterns of movement at the New York site.

The two presentations are conceived as related configurations rather than identical versions of a single site-specific structure. By allowing the installation to be dismantled, transported, and adapted, the project tests how an architectural system can retain a shared spatial and material language while responding to different conditions. Commissioned jointly by Limbo Museum and Art Omi, Limbo Engawa connects the two institutions through a temporary architectural intervention that changes with its context. Support for the project is provided in part by the Austrian Cultural Forum in Accra.

Juergen Benson-Strohmayer is a chartered architect in Austria and Ghana and the founder of TAELON7. His work spans architecture, research, and making, and has developed through projects across Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Austria. Founded in Accra in 2024, Limbo Museum is an experimental cultural institution housed within an unfinished concrete structure, while Art Omi is a nonprofit arts center in New York's Hudson Valley encompassing a sculpture and architecture park, gallery, residency programs, and arts education initiatives.

In other recent installation news, Amman Design Week returns from October 2 to 17, bringing more than 220 designers and participants together across exhibitions, installations, and public-space projects in Jordan. In Aarhus, James Turrell's As Seen Below – The Dome forms the centerpiece of ARoS Aarhus Art Museum's new underground expansion, The Next Level, designed by Schmidt Hammer Lassen and located beneath Musikhusparken. In Copenhagen, Kengo Kuma and Associates' Earth | Tree transforms a former industrial hall at Copenhagen Contemporary through timber, brick, and light, marking the studio's first exhibition in Scandinavia.