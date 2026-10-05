From Colombia to New Markets: What La Feria De Diseño Medellín 2026 Left Behind

Cortesía de La Feria De Diseño Medellín powered by idd cologne

The 13th edition of La Feria De Diseño Medellín, powered by idd cologne, highlighted an evolution extending far beyond scale: over three days, Plaza Mayor brought together design, architecture, interior design, business, and knowledge on an increasingly international platform. Welcoming over 18,500 visitors and more than 22,000 participants across the city's broader ecosystem, the fair connected professionals, brands, and buyers around new ways of designing, specifying, and inhabiting spaces.

An Exhibition Growing in Scale and Diversity

The commercial exhibition brought together 167 exhibitors and over 285 brands—including 37 international ones—spread across four pavilions and various experience zones. Furniture, kitchens, lighting and technology, wellness & outdoors, architecture, workspace solutions, and offerings geared toward the contract market made up an array that showcased both the maturity of the Colombian industry and the growing international interest in Latin America.

For the first time, Spain, Brazil, and Italy participated with dedicated national pavilions. Spain brought together seven companies in a space of over 145 m² organized by ICEX through Interiors from Spain. Brazil had the largest international presence, with 48 companies associated with Brazilian Furniture—an initiative of ABIMÓVEL and ApexBrasil—with 15 brands exhibiting at Espaço Brasil. Italy was represented by ITA – Italian Trade Agency and "Made in Italy: The Shape of a Culture," featuring ten brands.

The Business Impact Beyond the Fair

The commercial dimension played a central role, with the Business Matchmaking program bringing together 85 buyers and 115 suppliers for 496 meetings. This resulted in an approximate 41% increase compared to 2025.

Complementing this agenda, the fourth edition of the Latin American Design and Business Encounter featured over 130 active participants from 13 countries and 17 curated speakers. The format expanded the conversation beyond the physical product to address specification, decision-making, hospitality, contract, and project development, connecting exhibiting brands with architects, designers, developers, and leaders from various markets.

Knowledge, City, and New Ways of Looking at Design

Under the theme "Design that Reconnects," the academic program drew 3,982 attendees and 60 speakers and "rockstars" from 14 countries to Charlas Perpetuas x Bodega/Comfama and Talks by Universidad EIA. Humberto Campana, Felipe Pantone, Juan Montoya, Cazú Zegers, Stefano Giovannoni, Mauricio Rocha, Giancarlo Mazzanti, Adriana Hoyos, and Zanini de Zanine were among the voices intersecting architecture, art, materials, lighting, hospitality, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

The experience also extended beyond Plaza Mayor. Satellite events activated design studios, stores, galleries, restaurants, and hotels throughout Medellín. The "Creadores" platform selected 23 projects from over 140 proposals, while Futura Lab introduced children and families to design through experimentation and hands-on learning.

More than just concluding another edition, the Fair provided a clear picture of the current state of design in the region: enhanced production capabilities, broader international connections, and a growing interest in solutions that integrate wellness, technology, flexibility, and performance. The next edition of La Feria De Diseño Medellín will take place from September 16 to 18, 2027, at Plaza Mayor Medellín.