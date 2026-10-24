Ikebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier

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Toshima City, Japan
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Architects: Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier
- Area: 28 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Sara Miyata, Kenta Hasegawa
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Manufacturers: Musashi Paint Co.,Ltd.
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Lead Architects: Yosuke SAGOSHI
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- Category: Urbanism, Public Space
- Design Team: Tadashi Yamamoto, Hiroto Kobayashi
- Project Management: nest inc.
- City: Toshima City
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This broad avenue, extending from Ikebukuro Station toward Marunouchi, was once traversed by Toden trams, with a terminal located right in front of the station. Lines ran from Ikebukuro toward Ueno and Sukiyabashi. One can only imagine the myriad stories that must have unfolded at those stops.