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Ikebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier

Ikebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier - Exterior PhotographyIkebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier - Interior PhotographyIkebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier - Image 4 of 14Ikebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier - Interior PhotographyIkebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier - More Images+ 9

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Urbanism, Public Space
Toshima City, Japan
  • Architects: Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  28
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sara Miyata, Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Musashi Paint Co.,Ltd.
  • Lead Architects: Yosuke SAGOSHI
  • Design Team: Tadashi Yamamoto, Hiroto Kobayashi
  • Project Management: nest inc.
  • City: Toshima City
  • Country: Japan
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Ikebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Sara Miyata

Text description provided by the architects. This broad avenue, extending from Ikebukuro Station toward Marunouchi, was once traversed by Toden trams, with a terminal located right in front of the station. Lines ran from Ikebukuro toward Ueno and Sukiyabashi. One can only imagine the myriad stories that must have unfolded at those stops.

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Cite: "Ikebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier" 24 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186237/ikebukuro-living-furniture-tram-stop-yosuke-sagoshi-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Sara Miyata

池袋生活家具 - 电车站 / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier

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