Ikebukuro Living Furniture - Tram Stop / Yosuke SAGOSHI Atelier

© Sara Miyata

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Urbanism, Public Space

Design Team: Tadashi Yamamoto, Hiroto Kobayashi

Project Management: nest inc.

City: Toshima City

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. This broad avenue, extending from Ikebukuro Station toward Marunouchi, was once traversed by Toden trams, with a terminal located right in front of the station. Lines ran from Ikebukuro toward Ueno and Sukiyabashi. One can only imagine the myriad stories that must have unfolded at those stops.