The expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor

© Mark Niedermann

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Text description provided by the architects. The Fondation Beyeler is expanding its ensemble – both physically and conceptually – further strengthening the unique interplay between art, architecture and nature for which it is internationally renowned. During the preview phase (26 September 2026 to 14 January 2027), first visitors are able to experience Peter Zumthorʼs new buildings, the expanded and restored Beyeler Park and the redesigned historic buildings alongside the existing museum building by Renzo Piano.