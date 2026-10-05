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The expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor

The expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor - Exterior Photography, GardenThe expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor - Exterior Photography, ConcreteThe expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor - Interior Photography, Living RoomThe expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor - Interior Photography, WoodThe expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor - More Images+ 19

Curated by Nina Vuga

Museum, Gallery, Pavilion
Riehen, Switzerland
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The expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor - Exterior Photography, Garden
© The Easton Foundation / 2026, ProLitteris, Zurich. Image © Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. The Fondation Beyeler is expanding its ensemble – both physically and conceptually – further strengthening the unique interplay between art, architecture and nature for which it is internationally renowned. During the preview phase (26 September 2026 to 14 January 2027), first visitors are able to experience Peter Zumthorʼs new buildings, the expanded and restored Beyeler Park and the redesigned historic buildings alongside the existing museum building by Renzo Piano.

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Cite: "The expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor" 05 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186229/the-expanded-ensemble-of-the-fondation-beyeler-atelier-peter-zumthor> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Mark Niedermann

Fondation Beyeler 扩建项目 / 彼得·卒姆托建筑事务所

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