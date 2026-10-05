The expanded Ensemble of the Fondation Beyeler / Atelier Peter Zumthor

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Riehen, Switzerland
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Architects: Atelier Peter Zumthor
- Area: 26500 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Mark Niedermann, Iwan Baan, Katalin Deér, Stefan Altenburger
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- Architect: Atelier Peter Zumthor
- Landscape Architect: Vogt Landschaftsarchitekten, Zurich
- Construction Management: Rapp Architekten, Münchenstein
- Owner/Client: Beyeler-Stiftung, Basel
- Timber Engineering: Lauber Ingenieure, Lucerne
- City: Riehen
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. The Fondation Beyeler is expanding its ensemble – both physically and conceptually – further strengthening the unique interplay between art, architecture and nature for which it is internationally renowned. During the preview phase (26 September 2026 to 14 January 2027), first visitors are able to experience Peter Zumthorʼs new buildings, the expanded and restored Beyeler Park and the redesigned historic buildings alongside the existing museum building by Renzo Piano.