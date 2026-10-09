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Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design

Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design - Image 2 of 28Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design - Image 3 of 28Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design - Image 4 of 28Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design - Image 5 of 28Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design - More Images+ 23

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Pavilion, Community
Matsuyama, Japan
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Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design - Image 6 of 28
© Nishikawa Masao

Text description provided by the architects. Every year since 1950, Japan has commissioned a temporary piece of state architecture to host the National Tree-Planting Festival—a significant ode to forest preservation that is rarely publicized outside the archipelago. The onodatesho, a ceremonial pavilion occupied by the Emperor and Empress, serves as the centerpiece of the event and is traditionally dismantled soon after the festivities end.

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Cite: "Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design" 09 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186227/onodatesho-pavilion-at-the-76th-japans-national-tree-planting-festival-yano-aoyama-architecture-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Nishikawa Masao

第76届日本全国植树祭御立所展亭 / 矢野青山建筑设计

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