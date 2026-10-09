Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design

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Architects: Yano Aoyama Architecture Design
- Area: 80 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Nishikawa Masao
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Lead Architects: Aoyama Eriko, Yano Toshihiro
Text description provided by the architects. Every year since 1950, Japan has commissioned a temporary piece of state architecture to host the National Tree-Planting Festival—a significant ode to forest preservation that is rarely publicized outside the archipelago. The onodatesho, a ceremonial pavilion occupied by the Emperor and Empress, serves as the centerpiece of the event and is traditionally dismantled soon after the festivities end.