Onodatesho Pavilion at the 76th Japan's National Tree Planting Festival / Yano Aoyama Architecture Design

© Nishikawa Masao

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Pavilion, Community

Design Team: Nishiyama Rin

City: Matsuyama

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Every year since 1950, Japan has commissioned a temporary piece of state architecture to host the National Tree-Planting Festival—a significant ode to forest preservation that is rarely publicized outside the archipelago. The onodatesho, a ceremonial pavilion occupied by the Emperor and Empress, serves as the centerpiece of the event and is traditionally dismantled soon after the festivities end.