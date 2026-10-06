Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

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Architects: YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
- Area: 2100 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Kenshi Noguchi
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Lead Architects: Eishi yukita, Hiroko Sakai
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Text description provided by the architects. Small-scale factories in semi-industrial districts often have minimal setbacks from the street, resulting in urban environments that can feel somewhat monotonous and utilitarian. In response, we explored a factory that could engage more closely with the surrounding city by incorporating greenery into the building's frontage.