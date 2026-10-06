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Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE - Image 2 of 19Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE - Image 3 of 19Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE - Image 4 of 19Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE - Image 5 of 19Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE - More Images+ 14

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Factory
Osaka, Japan
  • Category: Factory
  • Design Team: Eishi Yukita, HIroko Sakai
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gendai Structural Design Office
  • General Contractor: Makoto Construction
  • Landscape Architecture: Waso Design
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
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Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE - Image 2 of 19
© Kenshi Noguchi

Text description provided by the architects. Small-scale factories in semi-industrial districts often have minimal setbacks from the street, resulting in urban environments that can feel somewhat monotonous and utilitarian. In response, we explored a factory that could engage more closely with the surrounding city by incorporating greenery into the building's frontage.

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Cite: "Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE" 06 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186173/yumoto-electric-inc-factory-ykad-architectural-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kenshi Noguchi

Yumoto Electric INC. 厂房 / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

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