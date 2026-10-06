Yumoto Electric INC. Factory / YKAD ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

© Kenshi Noguchi

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Factory

Design Team: Eishi Yukita, HIroko Sakai

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Gendai Structural Design Office

General Contractor: Makoto Construction

Landscape Architecture: Waso Design

City: Osaka

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. Small-scale factories in semi-industrial districts often have minimal setbacks from the street, resulting in urban environments that can feel somewhat monotonous and utilitarian. In response, we explored a factory that could engage more closely with the surrounding city by incorporating greenery into the building's frontage.