Residential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

© Lukas Mykolaitis

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: E. Samuolis

Project Management: B. Dedurienė

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: V. Zanevičius

City: Vilnius

Country: Lithuania

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Text description provided by the architects. The project was implemented in an exceptional location in Vilnius – the Aukštagiris Geomorphological Reserve. The protected forest environment and hilly terrain became the main axis of this architectural concept. The landscape dictated the position of the buildings on the plot, allowing for maximum use of natural light, opening up the most spectacular views through the windows, and maintaining a respectful, sustainable relationship with nature.