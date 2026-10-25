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Residential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

Residential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, GardenResidential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Image 4 of 32Residential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Image 3 of 32Residential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassResidential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses
Vilnius, Lithuania
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Residential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Image 22 of 32
© Lukas Mykolaitis

Text description provided by the architects. The project was implemented in an exceptional location in Vilnius – the Aukštagiris Geomorphological Reserve. The protected forest environment and hilly terrain became the main axis of this architectural concept. The landscape dictated the position of the buildings on the plot, allowing for maximum use of natural light, opening up the most spectacular views through the windows, and maintaining a respectful, sustainable relationship with nature.

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Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLithuania
Cite: "Residential house in Vilnius / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners" 25 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1186113/residential-house-in-vilnius-architectural-bureau-gnatkevicius-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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