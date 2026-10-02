Yuehai Culture and Sports Center / MENG YAN | URBANUS

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Category: Sports Architecture, Cultural Center

Principal Architect: Meng Yan

Project Architect（Competition）: Milutin Cerovic

Project Manager（Competition）: Lin Yilin

Team（Competition）: Chen Hui, Xu Zhibo, Shen Chen, Zhang Xuejuan, Zhang Jiajia | Rao Enchen, Li Congyi, Liu Kan, Yue Ran, Yang Mingchuan, Zheng Zhi (Design Support) | Yao Yongmei, Yao Xiaowei (Technical Director) | Wang Yifan, Zhang Shijing (Internship)

Project General Manager（Design Development）: Lin Haibin

Project Manager（Design Development）: Zhang Haijun, Zhang Jiajia

Project Architect（Design Development）: Milutin Cerovic

Team（Design Development）: Sun Yanhua, Liao Mengjun, Li Xiang, You Donghe, Chen Hui, Zang Min, Zhang Fujun, Weng Hua, Zhang Yingyuan, Zhang Chaoxian | Zhang Xuejuan, Wei Zhijiao, Li Guanda, Xu Xiao, Xiong Yangyang (landscape) | Yao Yongmei, Yao Xiaowei (Technical Director) | Liu Junrui, Huang Rong, Luo Siyang, Song Haocheng, Wu Ziyi, Liu Yunong, Zhang Yusheng, Xiao Xiao, Chen Yining, Zhou Jie (Internship)

Structural Design: Li Yongming, Guo Yanan, Zhao Yanguo, Song Yuying | H & J International

Interior Design: URBANUS (Shenzhen) + Supercloud Studio

Urbanus Interior Design Team: Zhang Haijun (Project Manager), Zhu Hongrui (Project Architect), He Yutong, Zheng Canbin

Construction Documents: China Building Design Consultants

Façade Consultant: VS-A.HK Ltd

Façade: Yuke International Facade Engineering Design & Consultant Co., Ltd.

Green Building: Guoyan Building Technology Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: Aurora Lighting

Graphic Design: W&T Design (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Interior Construction Documents: Shenzhen Golden City Art Decoration & Design Engineering Ltd.

Interior Lighting Design: Lumia Lab

Construction Agency: Poly South China Holdings Co., Ltd.

Client: Public Works Bureau of Nanshan District, Shenzhen

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. Located within the Yuehai community of Nanshan district, Shenzhen, the Yuehai Culture and Sports center is surrounded by dense high-rise residential buildings, schools, and commercial complexes. Conventional cultural and sports complexes typically segregate different programs and operate them independently to minimize conflicts between uses, often at the expense of opportunities for public interaction. By contrast, the open spaces scattered around buildings—places that accommodate chance encounters, often become the most vibrant parts of the urban realm.