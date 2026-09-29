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El Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano

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El Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano - Exterior Photography, GardenEl Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano - Interior PhotographyEl Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano - Exterior Photography, GardenEl Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano - Image 5 of 33El Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano - More Images+ 28

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Temporary Installations
Ciudad de México, Mexico
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© André Miguel Coronha

Text description provided by the architects. El Muro is the winning pavilion of the 28th edition of the Arquine competition for the MEXTRÓPOLI 2026 Festival in Mexico City. The proposal stems from a simple gesture: a line that cuts across the Alameda Central. Located near the Fountain of Mercury, the wall crosses three paths, transforming an element historically associated with division and separation into an experience of connection, passage, and encounter.

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ARQLIQ arquitetura
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Márcio Flávio Motta
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Entremeios Arquitetura
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Ismael Torrano
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Cite: "El Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano" [Pavilhão El Muro / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano] 29 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1185952/el-muro-pavilion-arqliq-arquitetura-plus-entremeios-arquitetura-plus-marcio-flavio-motta-plus-ismael-torrano> ISSN 0719-8884

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© André Miguel Coronha

El Muro 展厅 / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano

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