El Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano

+ 28

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Temporary Installations

Project Team: André Miguel Coronha, Naiara Valéria Barbosa, Pedro Perez Barroso, Márcio Flávio Motta, Ismael Torrano

General Construction: Factor Eficiencia

Project Management: Arquine

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. El Muro is the winning pavilion of the 28th edition of the Arquine competition for the MEXTRÓPOLI 2026 Festival in Mexico City. The proposal stems from a simple gesture: a line that cuts across the Alameda Central. Located near the Fountain of Mercury, the wall crosses three paths, transforming an element historically associated with division and separation into an experience of connection, passage, and encounter.