El Muro Pavilion / ARQLIQ arquitetura + Entremeios Arquitetura + Márcio Flávio Motta + Ismael Torrano

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Ciudad de México, Mexico
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- Area: 112 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:André Miguel Coronha
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Manufacturers: Andamios ICAM, Grupo INOFE
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- Category: Temporary Installations
- Project Team: André Miguel Coronha, Naiara Valéria Barbosa, Pedro Perez Barroso, Márcio Flávio Motta, Ismael Torrano
- General Construction: Factor Eficiencia
- Project Management: Arquine
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. El Muro is the winning pavilion of the 28th edition of the Arquine competition for the MEXTRÓPOLI 2026 Festival in Mexico City. The proposal stems from a simple gesture: a line that cuts across the Alameda Central. Located near the Fountain of Mercury, the wall crosses three paths, transforming an element historically associated with division and separation into an experience of connection, passage, and encounter.